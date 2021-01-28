by Anjanee Sharma on  January 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Biomarkers in Brain Can Accurately Detect ADHD
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a commonly diagnosed psychological disorder among school-aged children but is also a diagnostically slippery disorder that's difficult to identify. Researchers have identified how brain connectivity (specific communication among different brain regions) can act as a biomarker for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The research used machine-learning classifiers to identify adults who had received a childhood diagnosis of ADHD with 99% accuracy.

Lead author of the study Chris McNorgan explains that the results suggest that brain connectivity is a stable biomarker for ADHD, at least into childhood. This is true even when an individual's behavior becomes more typical sometimes by adapting different coping strategies.

Since patients sit on a broad-spanning continuum, findings can also help tailor-make treatment plans for the patients. McNorgan also adds that as certain medical drugs react with certain pathways, understanding the different types of ADHD can help make informed decisions about one medication versus others.

ADHD has multiple subtypes, which complicate a clinical definition. The diagnosis of ADHD in a patient can change when that same patient returns for a follow-up evaluation.

"A patient may be exhibiting behavioral symptoms consistent with ADHD one day, but even days later, might not present those symptoms, or to the same degree," said McNorgan. "It could just be the difference between a good day and a bad day. But the brain connectivity signature of ADHD appears to be more stable. We don't see the diagnostic flip-flop."

The research team used fMRI data from 80 adult participants who were diagnosed with ADHD during childhood.

During a task designed to test the subject's ability to inhibit an automatic response, machine learning classifiers were then applied to four snapshots taken during the activity.

ADHD was predicted from the patterns of communication between groups of brain areas, for example, A, B, and C. If regions A and B were highly connected, that could be predictive of ADHD, but not if these regions were also highly connected to the region C. These relationships are problematic for commonly-used techniques, but not for deep-learning classifiers.

This study also differentiates individuals with ADHD with typical or atypical performance on the Iowa Gambling Task (IGT) - a behavioral paradigm that presents both high and low-risk options, commonly used to study and diagnose ADHD.

This method also gives room for developing therapies that focus on specific brain networks, he concluded.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diet to control Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that affects children of school going age and often subsides as the child matures.
READ MORE
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Mental illnesses can range from depression, anxiety, phobias to schizophrenia and affective disorders.
READ MORE
Health and Wellness Portal for Our Members
Wellness Portal for Consumers, a trusted personalized information and tools to manage your physical, mental and emotional health and well-being. Register with us and select your plan to avail of the full range of benefits.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.
READ MORE
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 – 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.
READ MORE
Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

DyslexiaAttention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBullying at School - Tips For SchoolsBrainADHDDyscalculia / Learning DisabilitiesBrain FactsAtaxia