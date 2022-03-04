Biomarkers Help Identify Common Cognitive Disease

Advertisement

In the study, researchers at the University of Gothenburg examined several biomarkers, measured in samples of both spinal fluid and blood, to see whether they could be used to distinguish between these three common cognitive diseases. A total of 170 patients are included in the study, including control subjects.Identifies subcortical small-vessel diseaseThe study confirms that a biomarker for vascular injury, based on the ratio of the protein albumin in spinal fluid and blood, was significantly higher in patients with subcortical small-vessel disease. The study also presents a new biomarker, a fragment of the amyloid precursor protein (APP) in spinal fluid, which was lower in patients with subcortical small-vessel disease."When we combined the biomarker for vascular injury with the protein fragment we identified, the potential for separating patients with subcortical small-vessel disease from control subjects, patients with Alzheimer's disease and patients with mixed dementia was improved," says Kettunen.Well-defined research basisThe findings also improve the possibilities for refining patient cohorts during clinical trials for new drugs. Diagnosing patients with these diseases is important for identifying the correct patient groups for each disease that in turn enable future treatment studies."For a treatment study for Alzheimer's disease, for example, you need to know that all of the patients are suffering from Alzheimer's and not from another cognitive disease, otherwise the result will not be accurate."FACTS ALZHEIMER'S & SUBCORTICAL SMALL-VESSEL DISEASEAlzheimer's disease progresses gradually. Early in its development, the disease usually causes memory loss because the brain regions responsible for this function are broken down.In contrast, subcortical small-vascular disease affects vessels deep within the brain, below the cerebral cortex, so that the cognitive symptoms are different. Patients often suffer sudden personality changes and slowed mental acuity before memory becomes noticeably diminished.Small-vessel disease can be associated with high blood pressure, and patients often exhibit small cerebral infarcts and other vascular injury in white brain matter.Patients with subcortical small-vessel disease constitute a large proportion of cases in the vascular cognitive disease group.The results have been published in the US Alzheimer's Association scientific journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.Source: Eurekalert