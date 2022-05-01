About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Biomarker for Depression Identified

by Hannah Joy on January 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM
Font : A-A+

Biomarker for Depression Identified

New blood test is being developed that provides a simple biochemical hallmark for depression. The test helps in revealing the efficacy of drug therapy as well, reveals a new study.

Published in a new proof of concept study, researchers led by Mark Rasenick, University of Illinois Chicago distinguished professor of physiology and biophysics and psychiatry, have identified a biomarker in human platelets that tracks the extent of depression.

Advertisement


The research builds off of previous studies by several investigators that have shown in humans and animal models that depression is consistent with decreased adenylyl cyclase — a small molecule inside the cell that is made in response to neurotransmitters such as serotonin and epinephrine.

"When you are depressed, adenylyl cyclase is low. The reason adenylyl cyclase is attenuated is that the intermediary protein that allows the neurotransmitter to make the adenylyl cyclase, Gs alpha, is stuck in a cholesterol-rich matrix of the membrane — a lipid raft - where they don't work very well," Rasenick said.
Advertisement

The new study, "A Novel Peripheral Biomarker for Depression and Antidepressant Response," published in Molecular Psychiatry, has identified the cellular biomarker for translocation of Gs alpha from lipid rafts. The biomarker can be identified through a blood test.

"What we have developed is a test that can not only indicate the presence of depression but it can also indicate therapeutic response with a single biomarker, and that is something that has not existed to date," said Rasenick, who is also a research career scientist at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. 

The researchers hypothesize they will be able to use this blood test to determine if antidepressant therapies are working, perhaps as soon as one week after beginning treatment.

Previous research has shown that when patients showed improvement in their depression symptoms, the Gs alpha was out of the lipid raft. However, in patients who took antidepressants but showed no improvement in their symptoms, the Gs alpha was still stuck in the raft — meaning simply having antidepressants in the bloodstream was not good enough to improve symptoms.

A blood test may be able to show whether or not the Gs alpha was out of the lipid raft after one week. 

"Because platelets turn over in one week, you would see a change in people who were going to get better. You'd be able to see the biomarker that should presage successful treatment," Rasenick said.

Currently, patients and their physicians have to wait several weeks, sometimes months, to determine if antidepressants are working, and when it is determined they aren't working, different therapies are tried. 

"About 30% of people don't get better — their depression doesn't resolve. Perhaps, failure begets failure and both doctors and patients make the assumption that nothing is going to work," Rasenick said.

"Most depression is diagnosed in primary care doctor's offices where they don't have sophisticated screening. With this test, a doctor could say, 'Gee, they look like they are depressed, but their blood doesn't tell us they are. So, maybe we need to re-examine this.'"

Working with his company, Pax Neuroscience, Rasenick aims to develop the screening test after further research.

This research was supported by the National Institutes of Health (R43MH097370, R41MH113398) and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (BX00149).

Additional researchers are Jeffrey Schappi, Athanasia Koutsouris and Runa Bhaumik, all of UIC; Steven Targum of Signant Health, Mark Rapaport of the University of Utah, and Natalie Rasgon of Stanford University.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Over 40 Lakhs Vaccinated On Day 1 Of Teen Inoculation Drive,...
WHO Warns Omicron Is Not Common Cold >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

Recommended Reading
Depression, Anxiety Linked to C-Section Risk Among Pregnant Women: Study
Depression, Anxiety Linked to C-Section Risk Among Pregnant Women: Study
New study sheds light on relationship between perinatal mood and anxiety disorders and first time .....
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom May Help Cut Down the Odds of Developing Depression
Mushroom consumption is associated with lower odds of developing depression. Mushrooms are loaded .....
Women Had Alarmingly High Rates of Depression, Anxiety During Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
Women Had Alarmingly High Rates of Depression, Anxiety During Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, women had experienced alarmingly high rates of mental health ......
Can Botox Treat Anxiety?
Can Botox Treat Anxiety?
Botox injections can reduce anxiety, along with wrinkles, migraines, muscle spasms, excessive ......
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in ...
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symp...
Pregnancy and Complications
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregn...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close