Biological Markers For Pregnancy Risks Identified

Distinctive biological markers that could aid in earlier detection of pregnancy risks or complications have been identified by a study 'Large-scale transcriptome-wide profiling of microRNAs in human placenta and maternal plasma at early to mid-gestation, at the Flinders University and the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide, published in the journal RNA Biology.



It is stated that a healthy placenta is vital for a healthier pregnancy that contributes to the long-term health of both the mother and the baby. By comparing the microRNAs that represent the functioning of the placenta, it would be feasible to identify those pregnancies at risk.