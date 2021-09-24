Biological Markers For Pregnancy Risks Identified

Distinctive biological markers that could aid in earlier detection of pregnancy risks or complications have been identified by a study 'Large-scale transcriptome-wide profiling of microRNAs in human placenta and maternal plasma at early to mid-gestation, at the Flinders University and the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide, published in the journal RNA Biology.
It is stated that a healthy placenta is vital for a healthier pregnancy that contributes to the long-term health of both the mother and the baby. By comparing the microRNAs that represent the functioning of the placenta, it would be feasible to identify those pregnancies at risk.
"Our group has had a long-term interest in developing screening tests to identify pregnant women early in pregnancy who are at risk of pregnancy complications. The earlier we can identify those at risk the earlier we can implement extra clinical monitoring and prevention strategies," says Professor Roberts, who leads the PHaB Lab.
The study team thereby looked at unique genetic codes (microRNAs) in the placental blood of pregnant women in early to mid-pregnancy, to identify the biomarkers.
It was found that microRNAs are capable of determining adequate oxygenation to placenta that is present in the maternal blood.
"We also found that the amount of a cluster of microRNAs from Chromosome 19, which are only made by the placenta and are present in maternal blood, change in response to the initiation of maternal blood flow into the placenta after 10 weeks of gestation. Our data suggests it is possible from a simple blood test from the mother to identify babies who may not be getting enough oxygen in the womb via the placenta and would benefit from extra clinical monitoring," says lead author Melanie Smith, who completed the research while at the Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide.
The present study thereby suggests a very simplistic way of identifying the women at most risk, therefore, assessing fetal health as well just through the routine blood tests as part of their obstetric care.
Source: Medindia