About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Biological E's COVID Vaccine Corbevax Gets Approval For 12-18 Age Group

by Colleen Fleiss on February 22, 2022 at 1:32 AM
Font : A-A+

Biological E's COVID Vaccine Corbevax Gets Approval For 12-18 Age Group

Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Biological E. Ltd has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from India's drug regulator for the 12 to 18-year age group.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had already approved Corbevax for restricted use in emergency situation among adults on December 28, 2019. BE received the approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study).

Advertisement


Biological E. Managing Director Mahima Datla said that the development would help extend the reach of the vaccine to the age group of 12 to 18 years. "We truly believe that with this approval, we are even more closer to finishing our global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Once fully vaccinated, children can resume their activities and educational pursuits in schools and colleges without any apprehension," she said.

She thanked all the participants in the clinical trials, the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Centre's Department of Biotechnology, the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (TSTHI), and the principal investigators and clinical site staff who have extended their support during the last several months.
Advertisement

Last September, BE received approval to conduct a Phase 2/3 clinical trial on Corbevax in children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years. Based on the no-objection certificate, BE initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study, which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through intramuscular route with two doses, scheduled 28 days apart, and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial and 10 mL (20 doses) vial pack.

BE conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its Corbevax vaccine for adults in the country. In addition, it conducted a Phase 3 active comparison clinical trial to evaluate superiority over Covishield vaccine.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< WHO Says COVID Pandemic may End in 2022
New Approach to Prevent Prenatal Infections >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines is Available
Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines is Available
South Korea became the latest country to begin administration of the fourth shot of COVID vaccines ....
Over 175 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Administered
Over 175 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Administered
A new milestone of administering over 175 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses has been achieved by India. ....
Indian Government Spends Rs. 250 Crore on Covid-19 Vaccine Research
Indian Government Spends Rs. 250 Crore on Covid-19 Vaccine Research
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central government has spent Rs. 250 crore on ...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)