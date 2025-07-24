About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Biological Clock - A Genius in Disguise?

by Dr. Leena M on Jul 24 2025 5:26 PM

Waveform distortion may be the hidden key to how our body clock stays on time—no matter the temperature.

Biological Clock - A Genius in Disguise?
Even when we move from cold air-conditioned rooms to hot summer streets, our body’s internal clock keeps ticking—just like a clock. Scientists in Japan have now cracked a piece of that puzzle using theoretical physics. A subtle reshaping of our genetic rhythm—called waveform distortion—helps our body maintain a 24-hour cycle, no matter the temperature. Let’s dive into how this fascinating timekeeping trick works(1 Trusted Source
Waveform distortion for temperature compensation and synchronization in circadian rhythms: An approach based on the renormalization group method

Go to source).

How Body Temperature Can Reset the Biological Clock?
How Body Temperature Can Reset the Biological Clock?
Studies find out hat numerous daily variations in the body can be driven by local oscillators present within our cells and can regulate the body temperature.
Advertisement

The Heart of the Biological Clock

Our body clock runs on the regular ups and downs of mRNA levels. They act like musical notes, guiding cells on when to create specific proteins. These rhythms resemble a smooth wave that rises and falls every 24 hours. But with changing temperatures, especially heat, this wave changes its shape—speeding up its rise and slowing its fall—to keep the beat steady.


Advertisement
Temperature Conversion Calculator
Temperature Conversion Calculator
A unit calculator that helps to convert your body temperature from one unit to another.

Why Heat Doesn’t Break the Clock

Most chemical reactions go faster in warmer conditions, but your body’s clock doesn't. A physics method called the renormalization group is used to show that waveform distortion, or stretching of the genetic rhythm, helps balance heat. In simpler words, your body slows down part of its internal cycle to keep the whole rhythm unchanged despite rising temperatures.


Follow Simple Rules to Keep Summer Outdoor Workouts Safe
Follow Simple Rules to Keep Summer Outdoor Workouts Safe
The National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) has given a set of simple suggestions to beat the heat during outdoor workouts this summer.

Mice, Flies & Reality Checks

Do these theoretical distortions happen in living creatures? Yes! When scientists looked at data from fruit flies and mice, they saw the same skewed rhythms predicted by the models. This shows that our clocks change their waves in warmer weather. This helps all organisms, from tiny insects to humans, maintain their daily rhythm.
Regulating Body Temperature in a Burns Patient
Regulating Body Temperature in a Burns Patient
Temperature regulating water-mattresses would aid in better body temperature regulation in burns patients than conventional methods, study suggests.

The Bigger Picture: Why Waveform Distortion Matters

This wave-warping trick doesn’t just stabilize the clock—it affects how well we sync with light and dark cycles too. The more distorted the wave, the more resistant our clock becomes to external changes like irregular sleep schedules or jet lag. Researchers think waveform distortion might be a biomarker. It could help us study sleep disorders, aging , and even patterns in cyclical systems beyond biology.

Reference:
  1. Waveform distortion for temperature compensation and synchronization in circadian rhythms: An approach based on the renormalization group method - (https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1013246 )


Source-RIKEN


Latest Research News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional