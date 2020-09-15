Biologic Therapy for Psoriasis may Decrease Heart Disease

Previous studies have shown a clear relationship between psoriasis and the development of high-risk coronary plaque. This study gives a characterization of a lipid-rich necrotic core, a serious type of coronary plaque comprised of dead cells and cell debris that is prone to rupture. Ruptured plaque could cause a heart attack or stroke.
‘Untreated inflammation is dangerous for your heart as it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.’
"Having inflamed plaque is prone to rupture and raise the heart attack risk five-fold within ten years," states Nehal N. Mehta, study senior author.
The study involved 209 middle-aged patients with psoriasis. Of these participants, 85 were in the control group, treated only with topical creams and light therapy, and around 124 received biologic therapy.
After 1 year of treatment, patients who received biologic therapy were at a lower risk of coronary plaque compared to the control group.
Source: Medindia