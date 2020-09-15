Biologic Therapy for Psoriasis may Decrease Heart Disease

Psoriasis patients treated with biologic therapy, which are protein-based infusions to suppress inflammation, had a significant decrease in high-risk plaque in heart arteries over one-year, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.



Chronic inflammation in people with psoriasis is linked to a higher risk of developing heart disease. Biologic therapy drugs are proteins that are given by infusion or injection and suppress the inflammation process by blocking the action of the cytokine, which are proteins that promote systemic inflammation.

‘Untreated inflammation is dangerous for your heart as it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.’





The study involved 209 middle-aged patients with psoriasis. Of these participants, 85 were in the control group, treated only with topical creams and light therapy, and around 124 received biologic therapy.



After 1 year of treatment, patients who received biologic therapy were at a lower risk of coronary plaque compared to the control group.



Previous studies have shown a clear relationship between psoriasis and the development of high-risk coronary plaque. This study gives a characterization of a lipid-rich necrotic core, a serious type of coronary plaque comprised of dead cells and cell debris that is prone to rupture. Ruptured plaque could cause a heart attack or stroke.