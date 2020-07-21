by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 21, 2020 at 5:41 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Biocon Arm Provides Automated Insulin For Diabetic Patients
Automated dgital therapy helps provide insulin for type 2 diabetic patients.

"Our digital therapeutics product Insulia provides automated insulin dose for diabetic patients to self-manage their condition and help doctors remotely monitor their progress," the city-based company said in a statement.

Insulia, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and certified by the European Union regulator, makes automated titration recommendations for basal insulins.


"The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is increasing the world over, with healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions," said the statement.

By leveraging digital therapeutic solutions, the company plans to focus on enhancing the patient experience.

"We believe pairing our products with a digital therapeutic solution will help improve patient outcomes and reduce costs to healthcare systems," said Biologics chief executive Christiane Hamacher on the occasion.

A doctor can prescribe Insulia online and adjust the dose as per the patient's specific needs. The user will receive an activation code to get started with a personalised app. Once downloaded, the app uses blood glucose readings and hypo symptoms to recommend doses in real-time.

"By combining digital and therapeutic solutions, we aim to transform treatment experiences and advance new business models. The collaboration will help patients achieve outcomes," said Voluntis chief executive Pierre Leurent.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Insulin Hormone
Insulin is a natural hormone that controls our blood sugar. Learn about types of insulin and devices for delivery including insulin syringes, pens and insulin pumps.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseGestational diabetesPregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiabesity