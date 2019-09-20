Binge Eating Disorder Among Women on the Rise

Font : A- A+



GlobalData revealed that 63% of women suffer from binge eating disorder (BED) in the seven major markets (7MM*)GlobalData is a leading data and analytics company.

Binge Eating Disorder Among Women on the Rise



Other eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa (AN) and bulimia nervosa (BN) have also shown a clear female bias in the number of people diagnosed with these disorders.



‘BED is an eating disorder involving the regular consumption of oversized portions of food in a short period of time, to the point of feeling uncomfortably full.’ Show Full Article





It has also been shown that men are less likely to report distress from binge eating, a symptom required in the diagnosis of BED, according to American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Therefore, this lower rate of men diagnosed with BED in comparison with women could be due to men being less likely to meet the full DSM-5 criteria."



Following this period of lack of self-control, individuals often develop feelings of guilt, distress, and embarrassment.



*7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan



Source: Medindia Katie Wrenn, MPH, Associate Epidemiologist at GlobalData, said: "This bias can be explained by biological and sociocultural differences between men and women. In BED, the increased diagnosed prevalence in women could be explained by the increased pressure for thinness in women created by society, or by greater prenatal testosterone in males providing a protective factor against binge eating.It has also been shown that men are less likely to report distress from binge eating, a symptom required in the diagnosis of BED, according to American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Therefore, this lower rate of men diagnosed with BED in comparison with women could be due to men being less likely to meet the full DSM-5 criteria."Following this period of lack of self-control, individuals often develop feelings of guilt, distress, and embarrassment.*7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and JapanSource: Medindia Other eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa (AN) and bulimia nervosa (BN) have also shown a clear female bias in the number of people diagnosed with these disorders.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.