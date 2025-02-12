Bimagrumab: A Game-Changer for Combating Osteoporosis in Weight Loss Therapy

Bimagrumab may reduce osteoporosis risk in weight loss medication users by increasing bone tissue and muscle mass, showing potential for broader clinical application.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Effect of Anti-Activin Receptor Type IIA and Type IIB Antibody on Muscle, Bone and Blood in Healthy and Osteosarcopenic Mice



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Osteoporosis affects 54 million people aged 50 or older, and it is projected to cause about 3 million fractures (broken bones) annually by 2025. #medindia #osteoporosis #bones’

Osteoporosis affects 54 million people aged 50 or older, and it is projected to cause about 3 million fractures (broken bones) annually by 2025. #medindia #osteoporosis #bones’

Advertisement

Bimagrumab's Potential in Bone and Muscle Health

Advertisement

Risk of Fractures in Weight Loss Medication Users

Advertisement

Bimagrumab's Effect on Calcium and Bone Formation

Next Steps in Studying the Side Effects of Bimagrumab

The Effect of Anti-Activin Receptor Type IIA and Type IIB Antibody on Muscle, Bone and Blood in Healthy and Osteosarcopenic Mice - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jcsm.13718)