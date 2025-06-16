Bilirubin, the Pigment That Causes Jaundice, May Help Fight Malaria

Bilirubin, once thought to be a waste product, may protect against severe malaria and improve survival outcomes.
A pigment known for causing jaundice may actually help shield people from the most severe impacts of malaria. This conclusion comes from a collaboration involving Johns Hopkins Medicine and Portugal's Gulbenkian Institute for Molecular Medicine, building on earlier work exploring the brain-protective effects of bilirubin (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Indicators of Life-Threatening Malaria in African Children
Go to source). The parasitic disease, transmitted by the bites of some mosquitoes, is estimated to affect more than 260 million people a year in tropical and subtropical areas, and kills around 600,000 people annually, according to the World Health Organization.
Potential Role of Bilirubin in Malaria TreatmentThe new research findings suggest bilirubin may be a potential target of drugs that boost its production to prevent malaria’s most deadly or debilitating effects, says Paul, associate professor of pharmacology and molecular sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Although bilirubin is one of the most commonly measured metabolites in the blood, Paul says its roles in the body are only beginning to be understood.
Additionally, doctoral student Ana Figueiredo, of the Soares lab, who helped spearhead the study, says these findings may indicate that bilirubin could help protect people against other infectious diseases.
A report on the findings was published June 12 in the journal Science.
Soares connected with Paul after seeing her National Institutes of Health-funded research published in Cell Chemical Biology in 2019, which identified the important role bilirubin plays in protecting brain cells from damage from oxidative stress. Although prior research from the Soares lab had shown protective effects potentially related to bilirubin in people with malaria, Paul says it was unclear whether the pigment protected or worsened the disease.
Use of Mouse Models and Blood Testing MethodsThe mouse model and methods used to measure bilirubin in the new study were initially developed by Paul’s lab for her 2019 study.
Jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, is a common presentation of malaria, says Paul, and anywhere from 2.5% to 50% of patients with malaria experience jaundice, according to two studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Clinical Infectious Disease.
Bilirubin Levels in Symptomatic and Asymptomatic PatientsIn a bid to pin down the role of bilirubin, the scientists collaborated with the lab of Florian Kurth at Charité Berlin, Germany, and Centre de Recherches Médicales de Lambaréné in Gabon to conduct an analysis of blood samples taken with permission from a volunteer group of 42 patients who were infected with malaria parasite P. falciparum, which causes the deadliest form of the condition, according to the WHO.
Using techniques developed by Paul and further optimized at the Gulbenkian Institute to measure bilirubin and its precursor biliverdin, the scientists measured the amount of bilirubin not yet processed by the liver in blood samples with both asymptomatic and symptomatic malaria. They found that, on average, people with asymptomatic malaria had 10 times more unprocessed bilirubin in the blood as symptomatic people, and suspected that accumulation of the pigment may have helped protect them from malaria.
Animal Testing Confirms Bilirubin’s Protective RoleNext, the researchers exposed normal mice and mice genetically engineered to lack BVRA, a protein that helps produce bilirubin, to a form of malaria that infects rodents.
Using the same methods developed by Paul, the researchers analyzed the rate at which the malaria parasite died off in both bilirubin-lacking mice and in normal mice (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Relationship between Age and the Manifestations of and Mortality Associated with Severe Malaria
Go to source).
In normal mice, Soares says the concentration of unprocessed bilirubin in their systems increased significantly after they were infected with malaria, and all of the mice survived. In the mice lacking BVRA, the parasite spread vigorously, and all of the mice died.
The scientists at the Gulbenkian Institute then set out to test whether bilirubin could help BVRA-lacking mice overcome their infections, or whether it contributed to worsening symptoms. They gave bilirubin to malaria-infected mice that were also lacking BVRA, and saw that providing mice with higher doses of bilirubin resulted in survival times similar to that of normal mice.
Paul plans to further study bilirubin in mice to determine the potential protective effect of the pigment in the brain.
“Bilirubin was once considered to be a waste product,” Paul says. “This study affirms that it could be one critical protective measure against infectious disease, and potentially neurodegenerative diseases.”
