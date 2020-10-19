by Iswarya on  October 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Big Babies at Higher Risk of Heart Rhythm Disorder in Adulthood
Elevated birth weight is associated with developing atrial fibrillation later in life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the GW-ICC 2020.

Study author Dr. Songzan Chen said: "Our results suggest that atrial fibrillation risk in adulthood could be higher for large newborns (over 4,000 grams or 8 pounds 13 ounces) compared to those with normal birth weight."

He added: "People with a high birth weight must choose a healthy lifestyle to reduce their chances of developing the heart rhythm disorder."


Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder, affecting over 40 million individuals worldwide. People with AFib have a 5 times higher risk of having a stroke.

The association between birth weight and AFib is controversial. This study examined the lifetime causal effect of birth weight on the atrial fibrillation risk.

The researchers led a naturally randomized controlled trial - a technique known as Mendelian randomization. First, they used data from 321,223 people in a genome-wide association study (GWAS) to identify 132 genetic variants linked to birth weight. Next, they classified which of those variants play a role in AFib using data from 537,409 members of the Atrial Fibrillation Consortium.

To conduct the naturally randomized controlled trial, the 132 genetic variants were randomly allotted to the 537,409 volunteers at conception, giving each person a birth weight in grams. The investigators then examined the relationship between birth weight and atrial fibrillation.

The study found that elevated birth weight was linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation later in life.

Dr. Chen said: "A major strength of our study is the methodology, which allows us to conclude that there may be a causal link between high birth weight and atrial fibrillation. However, we cannot disregard the possibility that adult height and weight may be the reasons for the connection."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
READ MORE
Drugs for Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation is a condition with irregular heart rhythm. Be aware of the prescribed drugs, their side effects and precautions, to avoid risk to life.
READ MORE
Smartphone Monitoring System Detects Atrial Fibrillation With Excellent Sensitivity
Atrial fibrillation can be effectively and accurately detected using a mobile heart monitor, paired with a smart device and an application, and supported by an automated algorithm.
READ MORE
Atrial Fibrillation Diagnosed Using Mobile Health Devices
Using digital medicine technologies researchers were able to identify undiagnosed atrial fibrillation in at-risk populations
READ MORE
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.
READ MORE
Bradycardia
A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, management are discussed in detail.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.
READ MORE
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

Palpitations And ArrhythmiasHeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisPalpitations Symptom EvaluationAtrial FibrillationBradycardiaPericarditis