Big Babies at Higher Risk of Heart Rhythm Disorder in Adulthood

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most prevalent heart rhythm disorder, affecting over 40 million individuals worldwide. People with AFib have a 5 times higher risk of having a stroke.The association between birth weight and AFib is controversial. This study examined the lifetime causal effect of birth weight on the atrial fibrillation risk.The researchers led a naturally randomized controlled trial - a technique known as Mendelian randomization. First, they used data from 321,223 people in a genome-wide association study (GWAS) to identify 132 genetic variants linked to birth weight. Next, they classified which of those variants play a role in AFib using data from 537,409 members of the Atrial Fibrillation Consortium.To conduct the naturally randomized controlled trial, the 132 genetic variants were randomly allotted to the 537,409 volunteers at conception, giving each person a birth weight in grams. The investigators then examined the relationship between birth weight and atrial fibrillation.The study found that elevated birth weight was linked to an increased risk of atrial fibrillation later in life.Dr. Chen said: "."Source: Medindia