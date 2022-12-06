About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Bias Plays Role in Prediabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on June 12, 2022 at 6:25 PM
Bias Plays Role in Prediabetes

A patient's age, BMI, gender, race, and other comorbidities may be essential in underdiagnosing prediabetes.

Prediabetes is reversible through medications and lifestyle changes, and a correct and timely diagnosis might help prevent stroke and heart disease.

Diabetes Screening

Diabetes Screening


Diabetes screening is done using blood tests like fasting blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c levels. Diabetes affects 8.3% Americans and about 10% Indians.
Advertisement


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that 80 to 90% of patients with prediabetes are unaware of their diagnosis, according to An V. Nguyen, MD, a resident focusing on general endocrinology at Scripps Clinic/Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, Calif.

"This study demonstrates that the condition is often appropriately screened, but diagnosis and treatment were less consistent," Nguyen said. "Healthcare providers seem to rely heavily on a Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test, which measures average blood glucose over three months, to make the diagnosis."

Prediabetes Diagnosis

Nguyen and colleagues conducted a retrospective chart review of patients who were seen in primary care clinics at Scripps Clinics' five locations in southern California from January 1, 2018, through December 31, 2019.
Dental Teams Could Play Key Role in Early Diagnosis of Type 2 and Pre-diabetes: Study

Dental Teams Could Play Key Role in Early Diagnosis of Type 2 and Pre-diabetes: Study


Using risk assessment tools such as patient questionnaires and point of care blood testing within a dental surgery setting could lead to better outcomes for type 2 diabetes patients.
Advertisement

First, the researchers identified all faults who qualified for a prediabetes diagnosis based on fasting blood glucose (FBG) or HbA1c levels. Those with a billable condition were included in the intervention group.

The others were part of the control group. They examined whether factors such as the patients' age, BMI, gender, race and certain comorbidities are associated with correctly diagnosing.

There were 20,061 patients in the study, and 7,575 were correctly diagnosed with prediabetes. Only 37% of the patients were diagnosed with prediabetes or impaired fasting blood glucose. Of those, 93% qualified by HbA1c levels.

Other factors, such as being male, Black and having comorbidities requiring immunosuppressants, antineoplastics and iron replacements were negatively correlated with a correct prediabetes diagnosis.

"Overall, this research reveals inherent biases that health care providers might have when diagnosing prediabetes and serves as a call for reflection within the provider's practice," Nguyen said.

Source: Eurekalert
Eating Red Raspberries may Help People with Pre-diabetes

Eating Red Raspberries may Help People with Pre-diabetes


New study finds that including red raspberries in the diet can benefit individuals with pre-diabetes and insulin resistance.
Advertisement

Brisk Walking Better Than Jogging to Combat Pre-diabetes

Brisk Walking Better Than Jogging to Combat Pre-diabetes


Regular brisk walking may be more effective than vigorous jogging for improving glucose control in individuals with pre-diabetes.
Advertisement
