Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas: IIT Madras Initiative

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 9 2025 11:55 PM

IIT Madras launches Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas to advance personalized cancer treatment and research in India.

Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas: IIT Madras Initiative
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras unveiled the Bharat Cancer Genome Atlas (), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing cancer research and enabling personalized treatment strategies for patients in India and worldwide.
The project, initiated in 2020, has completed whole exome sequencing of 960 samples from 480 breast cancer patients across India, creating a comprehensive genomic database now accessible to researchers and clinicians globally at bcga.iitm.ac.in.

Key Advances in Cancer Genomics

Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, highlighted the significance of the Atlas in addressing gaps in India’s genomic cancer landscape. “This data will provide deep insights into the causes of cancer and enable early interventions to prevent the disease,” he said. The institute also announced the completion of the Indian breast cancer genome sequence, offering a detailed compendium of genetic variants to aid in early diagnosis, disease progression tracking, and treatment outcomes.

Developed in collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, Mumbai, and Chennai-based institutions, the Atlas aims to identify cancer-specific biomarkers and novel drug targets tailored to the Indian population. Prof. S. Mahalingam, Project Coordinator, emphasized its potential to enable early detection, personalized treatment, and improved understanding of treatment outcomes.

With cancer incidence in India rising by 12.8% annually and over 14.6 lakh people currently living with the disease, the Atlas addresses the underrepresentation of Indian genomic data in global studies. By cataloging genetic variants specific to Indian cancers, the initiative paves the way for diagnostic advancements and targeted therapies, moving closer to the vision of personalized medicine.

This landmark effort promises to transform cancer care by integrating genetic and molecular insights into clinical decision-making, offering hope for better prevention, diagnosis, and treatment strategies.

