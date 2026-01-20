Beyond Your Heart: Your Brain Holds the Secret to Hypertension

Researchers found a new brain-heart link. Breathing patterns may spike blood pressure, especially in sleep apnea patients.

Researchers have unveiledThe discovery was made by a team led by Professor Julian Paton from the University of Auckland and published in the journal.(The study reveals thatThe findings open new doors for treating hypertension without brain surgeries, providing a“These exhalations are what we call ‘forced’ and driven by our powerful abdominal muscles.“In contrast,.” Now researchers found that this area also connects to nerves that tighten blood vessels, a mechanism that raises blood pressure.!” says Paton.“We discovered that, in conditions of high blood pressure, the lateral parafacial region is activated and, when our team inactivated this region, blood pressure fell to normal levels.”This means changes in breathing patterns – especially those involving strong abdominal muscle contractions – can trigger high blood pressure; thus, any diagnosis of abdominal breathing in patients with high blood pressure may reveal the cause and hence direct appropriate treatment.The next question was whether the brainstem region could be treated with a medication.,” says Paton.Then came a major breakthrough. The researchers discovered that this region is activated by signals from outside the brain – from the carotid bodies, tiny clusters of cells in the neck near the carotid artery that sense oxygen levels in the blood.“Our goal is to target the carotid bodies, and we are importing a new drug that is being repurposed by us to quench carotid body activity and inactivate ‘remotely’ the lateral parafacial region safely, i.e., without needing to use a drug that penetrates the brain.”as we know carotid bodies are activated in these patients when they stop breathing at night.Source-Eurekalert