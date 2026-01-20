Beyond Your Heart: Your Brain Holds the Secret to Hypertension

Researchers found a new brain-heart link. Breathing patterns may spike blood pressure, especially in sleep apnea patients.
Researchers have unveiled a secret driver of hypertension (high blood pressure) deep within the specific region of the brainstem, known as ‘lateral parafacial region.’ The discovery was made by a team led by Professor Julian Paton from the University of Auckland and published in the journal Circulation Research.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Lateral Parafacial Neurons Evoked Expiratory Oscillations Driving Neurogenic Hypertension
Go to source)
The study reveals that this particular area in the brainstem is generally activated to help us exhale (breathe out) when we exercise, laugh, or cough. Experts indicate that the excessive use of this lateral parafacial region switch could be the silent culprit behind hypertension.
The findings open new doors for treating hypertension without brain surgeries, providing a breakthrough for those people who suffer from sleep apnea.
Finding the Abdominal Muscle Connection in Our Blood Pressure Spikes“These exhalations are what we call ‘forced’ and driven by our powerful abdominal muscles.
“In contrast, a normal exhalation does not need these muscles to contract, it happens because the lungs are elastic.” Now researchers found that this area also connects to nerves that tighten blood vessels, a mechanism that raises blood pressure.
“We’ve unearthed a new region of the brain that is causing high blood pressure. Yes, the brain is to blame for hypertension!” says Paton.
“We discovered that, in conditions of high blood pressure, the lateral parafacial region is activated and, when our team inactivated this region, blood pressure fell to normal levels.”
Can Sensors in the Neck Control the High Blood Pressure Switch in the BrainThis means changes in breathing patterns – especially those involving strong abdominal muscle contractions – can trigger high blood pressure; thus, any diagnosis of abdominal breathing in patients with high blood pressure may reveal the cause and hence direct appropriate treatment.
The next question was whether the brainstem region could be treated with a medication.
“Targeting the brain with drugs is tricky because they act on the entire brain and not a selected region such as the parafacial nucleus,” says Paton.
Then came a major breakthrough. The researchers discovered that this region is activated by signals from outside the brain – from the carotid bodies, tiny clusters of cells in the neck near the carotid artery that sense oxygen levels in the blood.
These can be targeted safely with medication.
Repurposing Drugs Could Change the Lives of Sleep Apnea Sufferers“Our goal is to target the carotid bodies, and we are importing a new drug that is being repurposed by us to quench carotid body activity and inactivate ‘remotely’ the lateral parafacial region safely, i.e., without needing to use a drug that penetrates the brain.”
This finding could lead to new treatments for high blood pressure, especially for people who also have sleep apnea as we know carotid bodies are activated in these patients when they stop breathing at night.
Eurekalert