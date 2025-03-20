Beyond the Bump: Pregnancy Blood Pressure Pattern Predicts Hypertension

Tracking blood pressure trends in pregnancy may help predict and prevent postpartum hypertension.

Blood pressure patterns during pregnancy predict later hypertension risk, study finds



Link Between Pregnancy Blood Pressure and Future Hypertension

Three Different Patterns of Blood Pressure

Normal (80.2%): Throughout pregnancy, the blood pressure was consistently low.

Low blood pressure in the middle of pregnancy, followed by a spike. Consistently Elevated (12.4%): A slightly elevated blood pressure level that is associated with future hypertension and does not diminish as predicted in the middle of pregnancy. Preventive care is frequently neglected since their blood pressure readings stay within normal ranges.

Call for Action: Improving Early Detection in Pregnancy Hypertension

