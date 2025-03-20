Beyond the Bump: Pregnancy Blood Pressure Pattern Predicts Hypertension

Tracking blood pressure trends in pregnancy may help predict and prevent postpartum hypertension.
High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, is a prevalent health issue both during and after pregnancy. Although blood pressure often varies, certain patterns, such as the absence of the normal mid-pregnancy decrease, may indicate a higher risk of postpartum hypertension (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Blood pressure patterns during pregnancy predict later hypertension risk, study finds
Go to source). USC Keck School of Medicine conducted a study on pressure trends during pregnancy, which can be used to forecast the likelihood of developing hypertension in the future.
Link Between Pregnancy Blood Pressure and Future HypertensionWomen whose blood pressure stays slightly high during pregnancy— without the usual mid-pregnancy drop, are 4.91 times more likely to develop high blood pressure within five years of giving birth.
The natural decrease in blood pressure that usually takes place during the second trimester of pregnancy is known as a "mid-pregnancy dip." Lower blood pressure results from the relaxation and widening of blood vessels brought on by hormonal changes and an increase in blood volume. Blood pressure typically rises in the third trimester of pregnancy after falling in the second. Lack of this dip has been associated with an increased risk of postpartum hypertension.
Therefore, better monitoring and early care could help prevent long-term heart problems.
Three Different Patterns of Blood Pressure
According to the study by USC Keck School of Medicine , three patterns are observed
- Normal (80.2%): Throughout pregnancy, the blood pressure was consistently low.
- High-Drop-High (7.4%): Low blood pressure in the middle of pregnancy, followed by a spike.
- Consistently Elevated (12.4%): A slightly elevated blood pressure level that is associated with future hypertension and does not diminish as predicted in the middle of pregnancy. Preventive care is frequently neglected since their blood pressure readings stay within normal ranges.
Call for Action: Improving Early Detection in Pregnancy HypertensionPregnant women who are at risk can be identified before hypertension develops by tracking their blood pressure patterns. Better postpartum care and early intervention may be made possible by incorporating these findings into medical recommendations. It may be possible to improve early diagnosis and lower long-term heart health risks by changing screening procedures to take blood pressure trends into account rather than just looking at numerical criteria.
Overall, maternal health outcomes can be enhanced and long-term cardiovascular risks can be decreased with proactive screening and follow-up.
