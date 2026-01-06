REGISTER
Beyond Placenta: Old Uterine Scars Shape Your Next Pregnancy

by Manjubashini on Jan 6 2026 11:04 AM

Uncover the role of uterine scar and inflammation from previous cesarean in dangerous pregnancy complications.

Beyond Placenta: Old Uterine Scars Shape Your Next Pregnancy
Most pregnancy complications arise not from the placenta itself, rather the risk is hidden in uterine scars resulting from old C-section.
When the structural pattern of the uterine tissue is entangled or disorganized, and the scaffolding weakened by inflammation, it generates a muddled matrix inside the uterine wall. (1 Trusted Source
Placenta accreta spectrum: disrupted collagen architecture at a previous scar is a defining characteristic of placental adherence

Go to source)

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
The secret is in the #uterine_scar! Entwined collagen from old C-section, driven by #inflammation leads to irregular placental attachment in upcoming pregnancies, causing severe bleeding and emergency #womb_removal. Experts are developing new ways to spot high-risk patients earlier. #PlacentaAccreta #MaternalHealth #CsectionScar #PregnancyComplications

The tangled non-linear fibers hinder the normal placental attachment in future pregnancies, leading to placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) or abnormally invasive placenta that brings about serious pregnancy issues, especially during the delivery.

This dangerously stuck placenta sometimes causes severe maternal bleeding and demands emergency hysterectomies (womb or uterus removal).

The findings were revealed by a new study led by UCLA Health and published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Physicians are now establishing novel approaches to detect the deep placental attachment to prevent catastrophic and high-risk pregnancies.

Irregular Healing After C-Sections Creates the ‘Permissive Environment’ for High-Risk Delivery

“Our findings show that the main problem in placenta accreta isn’t the placenta growing abnormally - it’s how uterine scarring changes the structure and organization of collagen in the uterus to increase delivery risks,” said Yalda Afshar, MD, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of maternal fetal medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, co-director of the UCLA Health Accreta Care Program and corresponding author of the study.

The study used surgical specimens, a mouse model, and a lab-grown “accreta-in-a-dish” system to explore how collagen structure, when it becomes tangled or irregular, instead of neatly aligned, contributes to abnormal placental attachment.

Through advanced 3D imaging, researchers found that tangled or irregular collagen at old uterine scars breaks down the normal boundary between the uterus and placenta, creating a permissive environment for abnormal placental attachment, and creating a high-risk delivery.

Persistent Inflammation Disrupts Uterine Scar Remodeling to Drive Placental Complications

Researchers collected samples from 13 patients with PAS and 10 with accreta risk factors but without PAS, taking tissue from where the placenta stuck and where it did not.

Their findings showed that persistent inflammation and immune cells called macrographes interfere with normal scar remodeling, leading to abnormal collagen architecture that promotes abnormal placenta attachment.

“Not all scars heal the same way,” Afshar said.

“This work helps explain why some patients with prior cesarean develop placenta accreta while other do not and points to new ways we might identify risk earlier, before pregnancy or early in gestation.”

Reference:
  1. Placenta accreta spectrum: disrupted collagen architecture at a previous scar is a defining characteristic of placental adherence - (https://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(25)00664-7/fulltext)


Source-Eurekalert


