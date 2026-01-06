Beyond Placenta: Old Uterine Scars Shape Your Next Pregnancy

Uncover the role of uterine scar and inflammation from previous cesarean in dangerous pregnancy complications.

Most pregnancy complications arise not from the placenta itself,When the structural pattern of theinside the uterine wall. (The tangled non-linear fibers hinder the normal placental attachment in future pregnancies, leading tothat brings about serious pregnancy issues, especially during the delivery.This dangerously stuck placenta sometimes causesThe findings were revealed by a new study led by UCLA Health and published in the American Journal of. Physicians are now establishing novel approaches to detect the deep placental attachment to prevent catastrophic and high-risk pregnancies.“Our findings show that the main problem in placenta accreta isn’t the placenta growing abnormally -,” said Yalda Afshar, MD, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the division of maternal fetal medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, co-director of the UCLA Health Accreta Care Program and corresponding author of the study.The study used surgical specimens, a mouse model, and a lab-grown “accreta-in-a-dish” system to explore how collagen structure, when it becomes tangled or irregular, instead of neatly aligned, contributes to abnormal placental attachment., creating a permissive environment for abnormal placental attachment, andResearchers collected samples from 13 patients with PAS and 10 with accreta risk factors but without PAS, taking tissue from where the placenta stuck and where it did not.Their findings showed that“Not all scars heal the same way,” Afshar said.“This work helps explain why some patients with prior cesarean develop placenta accreta while other do not and points to new ways we might identify risk earlier, before pregnancy or early in gestation.”Source-Eurekalert