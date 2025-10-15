Beyond DNA: How Dad`s Workouts Shape Kids’ Metabolic Health

New study finds sperm microRNAs transfer fitness benefits from exercising fathers to their offspring.

Exercise in fathers may do more than boost their own health; it can pass endurance and metabolic benefits to their children ().Researchers from Nanjing University and Nanjing Medical University found that sperm microRNAs act as carriers of this inherited information, revealingthrough epigenetic mechanisms.Throughout evolutionary history, exercise capacity has been fundamental to human survival, with our ancestors relying on sustained physical performance for hunting, migration, and predator evasion. However, with the advent of modern society, human lifestyles have undergone dramatic changes.Sedentary behavior and physical inactivity have become the norm, making exercise seem less essential for survival. Yet, a growing body of research reveals that the biological benefits of exercise continue to profoundly influence human health.—but also exerts deeper effects on the physiological and metabolic characteristics of future generations. Nevertheless, the mechanisms through which paternal exercise influences offspring phenotypes remain poorly understood.In this study, the authors demonstrate thatcompared to those from sedentary fathers.Similarly, offspring of transgenic mice with muscle-specific overexpression of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ coactivator-1α (PGC-1α)—a key enhancer of mitochondrial function—also show improved endurance and metabolic traits, even in the absence of the inherited PGC-1α transgene.Notably, the injection of sperm small RNAs from exercised fathers into normal zygotes reproduces exercise-trained phenotypes in the offspring at behavioral, metabolic, and molecular levels.Mechanistically, both exercise training and muscular PGC-1α overexpression remodel the sperm microRNA profile, which directly suppress nuclear receptor corepressor 1 (NCoR1), a functional antagonist of PGC-1α, in early embryos, thereby reprogramming transcriptional networks to promote mitochondrial biogenesis and oxidative metabolism. Overall, this study establishes a causal role for paternal PGC-1α, sperm microRNAs, and embryonic NCoR1 in mediating the transmission of exercise-induced phenotypes and metabolic adaptations to offspring.Elucidating the Molecular Mechanism of Exercise-Induced Phenotype Inheritance. After fertilization, sperm microRNAs target NCoR1 in early embryos, resetting gene regulatory networks and reprogramming embryonic development. This initiates a “butterfly effect” that ultimately reshapes offspring phenotypes. Within this framework, paternal PGC-1α, sperm microRNAs, and embryonic NCoR1 form a coherent molecular pathway through whichvia an intergenerational regulatory axis.Expanding the Role of MicroRNAs: From Intraspecies and Interspecies Signaling to Intergenerational Communication. MicroRNAs are recognized as mobile signaling molecules that mediate communication between cells, tissues, and even across species. This study reveals that. These findings broaden the understanding of microRNA functions and suggest that life experiences and environmental exposures can be encoded in sperm microRNAs as epigenetic information, enabling cross-generational communication.Contributing to Improved Health and Fitness in the Next Generation. In an era where physical inactivity and sedentary lifestyles are associated with increased risks of obesity and chronic diseases, this study demonstratesby promoting glucose uptake in skeletal muscle. These results underscore the importance of paternal exercise prior to conception, offering a rational and cost-effective strategy to improve the health of future generations and helpSource-Nanjing University School of Life Sciences