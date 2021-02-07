Beware of Your Child’s Risk from Junk Foods

‘Rise in the consumption of junk and processed foods increases the chance of childhood obesity and further complications. This warrants a front of pack labels (FOPL) on fast-food products to ensure an informed choice for the eatables to kids. ’

Almost 53% of children consume salted packaged food such as chips and instant noodles twice a week on average, as per a survey from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

such as chips and instant noodles twice a week on average, as per a survey from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Sweet, packaged food such as chocolates and ice creams are consumed by 56% of children twice a week on average.

49% of children consume sugar-sweetened packaged beverages at an average of twice a week.

TheThis may further lead to physical and mental health complications like poor academics, mood swings and lack of alertness, less energy, depression and sleep disturbances, and various Non-communicable diseases (NCDs).Earlier studies have reported that even aThe situation is even worse in the pandemic due to lack of physical inactivity among children.In light of this, the team demandsFOPL is recognized asas per the World Health Organisation (WHO).says Dr. Naveen Thacker, President-Elect, International Pediatrics Association (IAP).The insufficient warning labels on packaged food draw in added danger to the health of society. Hence thenot only from the public but also from government and food industry withSource: Medindia