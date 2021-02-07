Beware of Your Child’s Risk from Junk Foods

Indian Government needs strong warning alarm on packed food to save millions of children from COVID-induced obesity as per a webinar on 'Challenge of Child Obesity and Packaged Food during COVID pandemic in India'.
India holds the second position globally with more than 14.4 million obese kids (highest number). By 2025, the number is even more likely to reach 17 million if no measures are taken urgently.
Burden of Junk Foods
‘Rise in the consumption of junk and processed foods increases the chance of childhood obesity and further complications. This warrants a front of pack labels (FOPL) on fast-food products to ensure an informed choice for the eatables to kids. ’
- Almost 53% of children consume salted packaged food such as chips and instant noodles twice a week on average, as per a survey from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).
- Sweet, packaged food such as chocolates and ice creams are consumed by 56% of children twice a week on average.
- 49% of children consume sugar-sweetened packaged beverages at an average of twice a week.
Healthy Food - A Public Movement
Earlier studies have reported that even a 10% increase in the consumption of Ultra-processed food raises the chances of NCDs and cancer by 10%. The situation is even worse in the pandemic due to lack of physical inactivity among children.
In light of this, the team demands front of pack labels (FOPL) on fast-food products to ensure an informed choice for the eatables to kids. FOPL is recognized as "one of the policy tools that can support healthy diets" as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).
"In India, there are many guidelines related to consumption of foods and drinks for children, but there is a need for policy recommendations and implementation. We need to set evidence-based limits on the high concentration of salt, sugar and fats in packaged foods so families have clear guidance when buying these products," says Dr. Naveen Thacker, President-Elect, International Pediatrics Association (IAP).
The insufficient warning labels on packaged food draw in added danger to the health of society. Hence the awareness on the health hazardous of junk food requires collective work not only from the public but also from government and food industry with strong legislations.
