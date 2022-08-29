About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Beware of Dangerous Germs With Warning Color Signals

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 29, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Beware of Dangerous Germs With Warning Color Signals

A simple, rapid method to simultaneously identify multiple food poisoning bacteria, based on color differences in the scattered light by nanometer-scaled organic metal nanohybrid structures (NHs) that bind via antibodies to those bacteria is developed by Osaka Metropolitan University scientists Analytical Chemistry.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year food poisoning affects 600 million people worldwide—almost 1 in every 10 people—of which 420,000 die.

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning


Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or Campylobacter, can cause food poisoning.
Bacterial tests are conducted to detect food poisoning bacteria at food manufacturing factories, but it takes more than 48 hours to obtain results due to the time required for a bacteria incubation process called culturing. Therefore, there remains a demand for rapid testing methods to eliminate food poisoning accidents.

Responding to this need, the research team led by Professor Hiroshi Shiigi at the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Metropolitan University, utilized the optical properties of organic metal to rapidly and simultaneously identify food poisoning-inducing bacteria called enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli (E. coli O26 and E. coli O157) and Staphylococcus aureus.

White, Red, And Blue Signals Alert You To Dangerous Germs!

The team first found that organic metal NHs produced stronger scattered light than metal nanoparticles of the same size. Since the scattered light of these NHs is stable in the air for a long period, they are expected to function as stable and highly sensitive labeling materials.
All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses

All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses


Do you ignore mild stomach pains? Then beware you may face severe complications of foodborne illnesses that can be very difficult to treat later.
Furthermore, it has been revealed that these NHs exhibit different colors of scattered light (white, red, and blue) depending on the metal elements of the nanoparticles (gold, silver, and copper).

Then the team introduced antibodies that bind specifically to E. coli O26, E. coli O157, and S. aureus into the organic metal NHs and used these NHs as labels to evaluate the binding properties of the antibody-conjugated NHs to specific bacterial species.

As a result, E. coli O26, E. coli O157, and S. aureus were observed as white, red, and blue scattered light, respectively, under the microscope. Furthermore, when adding predetermined amounts of E. coli O26, E. coli O157, and S. aureus to rotten meat samples containing various species of bacteria, the team succeeded in using these labels to simultaneously identify each bacterial species added.

This method can identify various types of bacteria by changing the antibodies to be introduced. In addition, since it does not require culturing, bacteria can be rapidly detected within one hour, increasing its practicality as a new testing method.

Through this development, we hope to contribute not only to food safety and security, but also to the formation of a safe and affluent society in terms of stable supply and quality control of functional foods, medical care, drug discovery, and public health.



Source: Eurekalert
Prepare the Perfect Barbecue Without the Risk of Food Poisoning

Prepare the Perfect Barbecue Without the Risk of Food Poisoning


Good barbecue, good company and good beer can make an unforgettable day. However, if you fail to cook your meat perfectly, chances are high to turn things upside down.
Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation

Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation


Food poisoning is the infection caused due to consumption of contaminated food. Food contamination can happen at any time during handling of food, its preparation or storage.
