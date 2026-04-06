Better Whey to Go: Protein Shakes Get a Taste and Texture Makeover

Advanced filtration techniques may create smoother, better-tasting whey protein drinks.
Better processing of whey protein may improve both the flavor and texture of protein shakes, suggests a new study.
Improved Whey Protein Could Transform Your Daily ShakeAn ongoing collaboration between the University of Reading, Aberystwyth University and Arla Foods Ingredients has resulted in the production of whey protein (a dairy derived ingredient found in gym shakes and sports supplements) with improved texture characteristics.
Making Every Sip Count: Improved Whey ProteinThe findings, published in the International Dairy Journal, suggest that manufacturing changes have the potential to improve the palatability of whey protein drinks (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The sensory and physicochemical properties of an α-lactalbumin enriched whey protein and the contribution of minerals to the sensory profile
Go to source).
Holly Giles, lead author and Ph.D researcher at the University of Reading, said: "Protein drinks can often have issues with taste and texture, making them hard to swallow and finish. We know this is a real problem for a lot of people, whether they are trying to build muscle or simply maintain their strength as they get older. The research findings give us clear directions to investigate to make protein drinks more palatable and nutritious, which could make a real difference to people who rely on them."
Minerals Impact Taste and Texture of Whey Protein ShakesThe new research builds on previous work by the same research team, which first developed a method to selectively concentrate whey proteins. By pushing liquid whey through a fine membrane under carefully controlled pressure, scientists achieved more than double the usual concentration of alpha lactalbumin — a result with potential value for infant formula manufacture, where this protein is particularly prized.
Using pilot-scale food processing facilities at AberInnovation, the team then applied and refined this method to produce an enriched alpha-lactalbumin sample to better understand its influence on taste and texture.
Initial trials involving a trained sensory panel showed increased positive texture attributes and a reduction in how much friction the drink created in the mouth, but also a marked rise in bitter and peppery notes.
Further investigation found that these were driven by minerals that had concentrated during processing, rather than being an inherent characteristic of the protein itself. Subsequent improvements to the filtering process successfully removed these flavours, producing a product with taste characteristics comparable to the original whey protein control.
Giles concluded: “We now have a much clearer picture of how both the proteins and minerals in whey affect the way it tastes and feels to drink. Further research has the potential to improve the taste and texture of protein drinks, making them a more palatable and appealing option to the many people wanting to increase their protein intake.”
Reference:
- The sensory and physicochemical properties of an α-lactalbumin enriched whey protein and the contribution of minerals to the sensory profile - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0958694626000701)
Source-Eurekalert