medindia

Better Ways to Fight Muscle Loss during Space Flights

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 14, 2019 at 12:32 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Most astronauts suffer muscle loss during space flights. Therefore, providing effective exercise and hormone treatments each astronaut on Earth before they embark on a long-term mission to space can combat space flight-related losses in muscle mass and strength, reports a new study.
Better Ways to Fight Muscle Loss during Space Flights
Better Ways to Fight Muscle Loss during Space Flights

A new study from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston has further documented how muscles are affected by reduced gravity conditions during space flight missions and uncovered how exercise and hormone treatments can be tailored to minimize muscle loss for individual space travelers. The findings are available in PLOS One.

Show Full Article

NASA has recently announced that it will allow private citizens to visit the International Space Station. The growing number of space travelers underscores the need to understand the impact of reduced gravity on the human body.

"The study has given us the ability to identify biomarkers that predict how susceptible each individual is to muscle function decline and how effectively different exercise and hormone treatments can combat the atrophy," said senior author Randall Urban, UTMB chief research officer and professor in the department of internal medicine.

Senior author Melinda Sheffield-Moore, professor in the Texas T&M department of health and kinesiology and UTMB department of internal medicine, said, "This new ability may allow scientists to personalize space medicine by designing specific exercise and/or hormone intervention programs for each astronaut on Earth before they embark on a long-term mission to space."

Space flight-related losses in muscle mass and strength are a key concern for long space exploration missions. The muscle loss during space flight largely stems from the fact that weight-bearing muscles don't work as hard in reduced gravity conditions. While in space, people exercise in an effort to counter this muscle loss, but it cannot completely prevent muscle atrophy. So, researchers are searching for additional interventions that compliment inflight exercise.

The effects of long-term muscle inactivity can be investigated with extended bed rest. In the study, 24 healthy male participants were placed on bed rest for 70 days. During the bed rest period, some of the men followed an exercise regimen and blindly received either testosterone supplements or a placebo while a control group remained in the bed without any exercise training or supplements. Throughout the study, the researchers collected muscle biopsies to analyze the proteins within the muscle tissue.

The research team uncovered several changes to the men's muscle proteins during the bed rest period that were blunted or reversed with exercise, which appeared to drive a healthier protein organization within the muscle fibers. The testosterone supplements prompted further protein changes that promoted muscle growth beyond that of exercise alone.

"The unique insights we've gained on muscle proteins during extended bed rest could someday be applied to predict changes to muscle mass/strength in various situations and then develop a personalized program of exercises and hormonal countermeasures," said senior author E. Lichar Dillon, UTMB assistant professor in the department of internal medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Lost Muscle Mass In Space: Astronauts Tend To Lose Trunk Muscle Size

Astronauts those who have spent a long time in the space for more than six months have experienced a decrease in the size of their trunk muscles, finds a new study.

Long Duration In Spaceflights Affects The Spine Of Astronauts - NASA Study

Astronauts on long missions in space experience moderate to severe backache due to atrophy or shrinkage of the muscles supporting the spine.

Astronauts may Have to Wear Swimming Goggles to Avoid Vision Issues in Spaceflight

Astronauts might need to use swimming goggles to save their vision as reduced pressure during space missions can lead to adverse changes in the eye, reveals a new study.

Deep Space Travel May Affect Astronaut's Gut Functions

Deep space travel may significantly affect gastrointestinal (GI) functions in astronauts, reveals a new study.

Cachexia

Cachexia refers to severe muscle and fat loss, anorexia and marked weight loss due to an underlying chronic disease condition leading to lower life expectancy.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Dystonia Cachexia 

What's New on Medindia

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive