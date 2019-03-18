medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Better Tool to Predict Death After Cardiac Admission

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 18, 2019 at 5:38 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New tool designed for patients with heart disease is better at predicting death after hospital admission than the existing tools, according to a study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
Better Tool to Predict Death After Cardiac Admission
Better Tool to Predict Death After Cardiac Admission

"This cardiac-specific tool, or index, to predict death outperforms current general indexes used to predict death," says Dr. Marc Jolicoeur, Montreal Heart Institute, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Quebec.

"The other available tools are good for all patients, but we developed one that is better specifically for cardiac patients."

Current indexes already exist to help predict likelihood of death and are widely used in clinical settings, although these are not disease-specific, and accuracy for patients with cardiac issues has not been widely investigated.

Researchers analyzed administrative data on cardiac patients admitted to the Montreal Heart Institute to create and test an index, the Cardiac-Specific Comorbidity Index, to help predict death both in-hospital and within one year in a group.

They then tested the index in a group of almost 19 000 cardiac patients in Alberta. Their cardiac-specific comorbidity index outperformed both the Charlson-Deyo comorbidity index and the Elixhauser comorbidity index.

"Estimating risk is important for patients and their families, as well as policy-makers, to help them monitor outcomes at various hospitals and guide decisions," says Dr. Jolicoeur.

"With this tool, patients at high risk can be flagged, and appropriate care can be taken to manage their condition," he says.

Most importantly, this tool was derived and validated in Canada and will therefore be suitable for use by Canadian researches, administrators and decision-makers.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Sudden Cardiac Deaths can Occur Any Day, Any Time

Why sudden cardiac deaths no longer peak on weekday morning? Stress is likely a major factor to explain why more cardiac arrests happen outside of previously identified peak times, stated study.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Death Facts Bereavement Statins Cardiomyopathy 

What's New on Medindia

Diet Management in Acidity and GERD

Chew Your Food Well

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive