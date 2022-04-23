About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Better Immune Protection: COVID-19 Infection Vs COVID-19 Vaccines

by Karishma Abhishek on April 23, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Better Immune Protection: COVID-19 Infection Vs COVID-19 Vaccines

Risk of reinfection can be overcome through the strong and long-lasting protection rendered by COVID-19 infection as per a study at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

To aid vaccine and infection control policy, the present study evaluated the COVID-19 immunity from over 100,000 patients tested for SARS-COV-2 at 1,300 sites of care across Providence's extensive health care system between October 1, 2020 and November 1, 2021.

Advertisement


The study was carried out before the emergence of the omicron variant in the United States.

Natural Immunity in COVID-19

"We found that, before the emergence of the omicron variant, natural immunity provided a similar degree of protection against COVID-19 infection as mRNA vaccination. That said, vaccination is a considerably safer way to acquire that immunity," says Ari Robicsek, MD, Providence's chief medical analytics officer and senior author of the study.
Advertisement

Nearly 85% protection was offered by COVID-19 infection against reinfection and 88% protection against hospitalization.

Moreover, this reinfection protection lasted for up to nine months following the initial infection. The study thereby highlights the significance of natural immunity in the fight against COVID-19.

"This data is key to helping us understand the strength and longevity of natural immunity and allows us to compare the effectiveness of a prior infection with mRNA vaccines. The results provide new insight into the length of protection following an initial infection among the unvaccinated population and could have important implications for vaccination guidelines and public health policy," says Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, Providence's chief clinical officer.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Myasthenia Gravis Vaccination for Children Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccine is Rare
Heart Inflammation After COVID-19 Vaccine is Rare
A new study confirms the risk of heart inflammation is comparable lower following COVID-19 ......
COVID-19 Antibodies Over Time Tracked
COVID-19 Antibodies Over Time Tracked
The antibodies developed by Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine peaked more slowly and declined more quickly ....
Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine on Menstruation
Side Effects of COVID-19 Vaccine on Menstruation
Breakthrough bleeding or other period symptoms have been reported by many non-menstruating people .....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gra...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Interaction Checker Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine) Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE