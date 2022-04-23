Better Immune Protection: COVID-19 Infection Vs COVID-19 Vaccines

Risk of reinfection can be overcome through the strong and long-lasting protection rendered by COVID-19 infection as per a study at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.



To aid vaccine and infection control policy, the present study evaluated the COVID-19 immunity from over 100,000 patients tested for SARS-COV-2 at 1,300 sites of care across Providence's extensive health care system between October 1, 2020 and November 1, 2021.