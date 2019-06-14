medindia

Better Communication, Education Encourages Blood Donation Among Minorities

by Iswarya on  June 14, 2019 at 4:51 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Better communication and community education are essential for increasing levels of blood donation among minorities, reports a new study.
Better Communication, Education Encourages Blood Donation Among Minorities
Better Communication, Education Encourages Blood Donation Among Minorities

Nursing associate professor Regena Spratling in the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions at Georgia State and her colleagues in the Georgia Southern University School of Public Health conducted the first systematic literature review of research on barriers and facilitators among minorities with blood donations.

Show Full Article

The research found that medical mistrust is a significant barrier to blood donation among minorities. More significant to healthcare providers is a lack of explanation to minority donors when they are turned down to being a donor.

For example, potential donors found to have low hemoglobin may believe that permanently bans them from giving blood when they may be eligible later if they eat a healthy diet and drink plenty of fluids. Better education by healthcare providers working with these donors can reduce this barrier, researchers said.

Knowing a blood transfusion recipient made minorities more likely to donate, the researchers found, in many minority communities, donating blood for a friend, family, church, or community member is positively viewed. Cultural or community ties are linked closely to blood donation. Giving blood to benefit one's community was a primary motivator.

A higher prevalence of blood-based, hereditary diseases, such as sickle cell and thalassemia, is found among minorities. These diseases increase the need for blood products in minority populations. Blood from donors with similar backgrounds reduces the likelihood of severe transfusion complications. These subtle similarities go deeper into blood background than blood types A, B, AB and O and positive and negative Rh factor.

The researchers reviewed nearly four dozen articles in peer-reviewed journals on blood donation with corresponding data on donors. Half of the articles appeared in publications focused on blood transfusion. The remainder were in related journals.

Very few articles in nursing or broader healthcare journals focused on blood donations in a specific race and ethnic populations. The researchers found the lack of widespread discussion of low minority blood donation was a primary barrier to solving the problem.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you donate blood. Read the article to know what kind of foods and liquids you need to consume and avoid before and after donating blood.

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for All

'Safe blood for all,' emphasizes on universal access to safe blood and urges people to become blood donors on this World Blood Donor Day. WHO has been observing World Blood Donor Day every year on the 14th of June, since 2005.

Fear of Fainting Could be the Reason Why Some People are Hesitant to Donate Blood

Blood donation has been found to increase the fear of fainting In some people. These unwarranted fears make them more prone to overestimate their chances of fainting.

Blood Donation Programs Help Reveal Life Threatening Genetic Cholesterol Condition

Blood donation programs can help reveal donors with genetic disorder for high cholesterol, coronary artery disease, said new study.

Blood Donation

Blood donation is carried out when a person voluntarily agrees for blood to be drawn with the intention of donating it.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Blood Transfusion

A blood transfusion is a medical procedure in which compatible, cross-matched blood (red blood cells) is transfused into a person through an intravenous line (IV).

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Blood Donation Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Blood Transfusion 

What's New on Medindia

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive