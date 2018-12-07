medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Better Co-ordination can Improve Child's Academic Performance

by Hannah Joy on  July 12, 2018 at 9:04 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Better eye-to-hand co-ordination in children can help them achieve higher scores in reading, writing and math, reveals a new study.
Better Co-ordination can Improve Child's Academic Performance
Better Co-ordination can Improve Child's Academic Performance

The findings, published in the journal Psychological Science, raises the possibility that schools could provide extra support to children who are clumsy.

"The study identifies the important relationship between a child's ability to physically interact with their environment and their cognitive development, those skills needed by the child to think about and understand the world around them," said co-author Mark Mon-Williams, Professor at the University of Leeds in Britain.

For the study, the researchers examined over 300 children aged 4-11, who took part in computer tasks to measure their co-ordination and interceptive timing -- their ability to interact with a moving object.

The tasks designed to measure eye-to-hand coordination involved steering, taking aim and tracking objects on a computer screen.

In the 'interceptive timing' task, the children had to hit a moving object with an on-screen bat. This task taps into a fundamental cognitive ability -- how the brain predicts the movement of objects through time and space.

The researchers suggest that this skill may have provided the evolutionary foundations for the emergence of cognitive abilities related to mathematics.

After controlling for age, the researchers found that the children who did better at the eye-to-hand coordination tasks tended to have higher academic attainment in reading, writing and maths.

Those with the best performance at the 'steering task' in particular were on average nine months ahead of classmates who struggled.

"The results show that eye-to-hand co-ordination and interceptive timing are robust predictors of how well young children will perform at school," Mon-Williams noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Understanding Basic Emotional Versus Cognitive Response

Understanding Basic Emotional Versus Cognitive Response

Allowing yourself to feel bad or even focus on negative emotions after a failure will help guide future decision making in a positive way.

Cannabis Has No Effect on Cognitive Function After 72 Hours

Cannabis Has No Effect on Cognitive Function After 72 Hours

Adolescents and young adults who frequently use cannabis were found to have no detrimental effects on cognitive function, the effects of cannabis start to diminish after 72 hours.

Childhood Obesity May Impact Cognitive Abilities in Later Life

Childhood Obesity May Impact Cognitive Abilities in Later Life

Childhood obesity may impact cognitive abilities, i.e., learning and memory in later life.

Implementing Cognitive Remediation Feasible in Large Systems of Care

Implementing Cognitive Remediation Feasible in Large Systems of Care

Cognitive remediation is possible in large systems of psychiatric care for patients with mental illness to improve attention, memory and cognitive flexibility leading to improved psychosocial functioning.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib tablets are prescribed in combination with encorafenib for treating adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...