Better Chocolate Choices Can Aid Heart Health

by Iswarya on  February 13, 2019 at 3:29 PM Diet & Nutrition News
This valentine's day, choose dark chocolate to indulge in that protects your heart instead of milk chocolate, advises registered dietitian at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Better Chocolate Choices Can Aid Heart Health

"In terms of protecting the heart, research suggests that drinking a cup of dark hot chocolate can be equated with drinking a glass of wine," says Dr. Lona Sandon, who urges people to eat and drink in moderation.

Typical candy bars and boxed chocolates may be tasty, but their added fat, sugar, and calories make them less healthy treats, she says. But pure chocolate, made from cocoa beans, is rich in flavanol, an antioxidant that may help protect arteries from damage, maintain healthy blood flow, and fend off heart disease.

Dark cocoa and baking cocoa contain a higher percentage of cocoa solids and less or no added sugar, respectively. They are excellent sources of polyphenols, a class of compounds that includes flavanols. Chocolate in its more processed form, meanwhile, is loaded with extra oils, milk, and sugars that combine to lower its level of polyphenols.

A bar of dark chocolate weighing about 1― ounces contains approximately 950 milligrams of antioxidants, while a similar bar of milk chocolate contains only about 400 milligrams. White chocolate is a confection of fat and sugar and contains no antioxidants.

"Cocoa by itself may provide some health benefits. It's what is added to it that's not so good for us," she says.

A day of indulgence should be tempered, she advises. It's still important to pay attention to the overall calorie counts.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Dark Chocolate vs. Milk Chocolate vs. White Chocolate

With the varieties of chocolate available like milk chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate, how do you choose the one best for your health and to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Dark Chocolate With Olive Oil Increases Good Cholesterol

Dark chocolate enriched with extra virgin olive oil is associated with an improved cardiovascular risk profile in adults at risk of heart disease.

Dark Chocolate can Lower the Risk of Atrial Fibrillation

Regular consumption of chocolate, particularly dark chocolate can lower the risk of atrial fibrillation in women by 21 percent and in men by 23 percent.

Consuming Dark Chocolates In The Early Hours Offers Positive Health Benefits

Eating chocolates for breakfast can help in weight loss and general health improvement.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

