Best Ways to Fight Chemo Brain: Exercise + Low-Dose Ibuprofen

Want to reduce brain fog after chemotherapy? Exercise and low-dose Ibuprofen may help reduce chemo brain symptoms, with physical activity showing the strongest benefits for cognitive function in cancer patients.

Exercise for Chemo Brain

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Phase 2 trial of exercise and low-dose ibuprofen for cancer-related cognitive impairment in patients receiving chemotherapy



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Phase 2 trial of exercise and low-dose ibuprofen for cancer-related cognitive impairment in patients receiving chemotherapy - (https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cncr.70323)