medindia

Best Time to Exercise: Morning or Evening?

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 14, 2019 at 10:58 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Choosing the right time to exercise is half the battle when it comes to keeping up with a daily fitness routine. However, a new study suggests that the benefits of exercise may vary depending on the time of day when you workout.
Best Time to Exercise: Morning or Evening?
Best Time to Exercise: Morning or Evening?

A team of researchers from the University of Copenhagen has learned that the effect of exercise may differ depending on the time of day it is performed. In mice, they demonstrate that exercise in the morning results in an increased metabolic response in skeletal muscle, while exercise later in the day increases energy expenditure for an extended period of time.

Show Full Article

We probably all know how important a healthy circadian rhythm is. Too little sleep can have severe health consequences. But researchers are still making new discoveries confirming that the body's circadian clock affects our health.

Now, researchers from the University of Copenhagen - in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, Irvine - have learned that the effect of exercise may differ depending on the time of day it is performed. Studies in mice reveal that the effect of exercise performed in the beginning of the mouse' dark/active phase, corresponding to our morning, differs from the effect of exercise performed in the beginning of the light/resting phase, corresponding to our evening.

'There appears to be rather significant differences between the effect of exercise performed in the morning and evening, and these differences are probably controlled by the body's circadian clock. Morning exercise initiates gene programs in the muscle cells, making them more effective and better capable of metabolizing sugar and fat. Evening exercise, on the other hand, increases whole-body energy expenditure for an extended period of time', says one of the researchers behind the study, Associate Professor Jonas Thue Treebak from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research.

Morning Exercise Is Not Necessarily Better than Evening Exercise

The researchers have measured a number of effects in the muscle cells, including the transcriptional response and effects on the metabolites. The results show that responses are far stronger in both areas following exercise in the morning and that this is likely to be controlled by a central mechanism involving the protein HIF1-alfa, which directly regulates the body's circadian clock.

Morning exercise appears to increase the ability of muscle cells to metabolize sugar and fat, and this type of effect interests the researchers in relation to people with severe overweight and type 2 diabetes.

On the other hand, the results also show that exercise in the evening increases energy expenditure in the hours after exercise. Therefore, the researchers cannot necessarily conclude that exercise in the morning is better than exercise in the evening, Jonas Thue Treebak stresses.

'On this basis, we cannot say for certain which is best, exercise in the morning or exercise in the evening. At this point, we can only conclude that the effects of the two appear to differ, and we certainly have to do more work to determine the potential mechanisms for the beneficial effects of exercise training performed at these two time-points. We are eager to extend these studies to humans to identify if timed exercise can be used as a treatment strategy for people with metabolic diseases', he explains.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy - that way, you'll last longer at it and get better results.

Morning Exercise With Short Breaks can Control Blood Pressure

Morning exercise combined with short walking breaks can help control blood pressure (BP) in overweight or obese elderly people, especially women. This significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Evening Exercise Doesn't Disrupt Your Sleep: Study

High-intensity exercise in the early evening does not negatively affect subsequent sleep, and may also reduce feelings of hunger.

Simple Morning Workouts at Home Can Help You Stay Fit

Simple morning workouts and exercises at home can help you stay fit. Workouts at home are the best option when you have no time to go to the gym and does not require expensive equipment to lose weight.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery 

What's New on Medindia

Rotavirus Vaccine May Protect Children Against Type 1 Diabetes

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive