Best Time to Conceive due to Low Pollution, Less Stress: Experts

Several hosts of factors are at play that is advantageous to the couples eager to start a family, amid the coronavirus pandemic, says leading gynecologists and infertility experts across NCR-Delhi.



As the couples are now getting plenty of a comfortable environment to plan their future and facing less stress, remote working is the "best time to conceive."

‘Experts recommend couples to conceive at this point in time during the COVID lockdown because the harmony between the couples is much better compared to before. ’





Dr. Sandeep Chadha, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Motherhood Hospital, felt that this is the best time for those wishing to conceive as the air quality is at its best.



Since people are maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating nutritious diets to keep the COVID-19 infection at bay, they are conceiving naturally, reported Dr. Parul Katiyar, Fertility Consultant.



Source: Medindia "Most couples are confined to the comfort of their homes, encountering low stress and spending more quality time together," Dr. Bajaj added.Dr. Sandeep Chadha, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Motherhood Hospital, felt that this is the best time for those wishing to conceive as the air quality is at its best.Since people are maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating nutritious diets to keep the COVID-19 infection at bay, they are conceiving naturally, reported Dr. Parul Katiyar, Fertility Consultant.Source: Medindia

Dr. Akta Bajaj, Senior Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynaecology from New Delhi's Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, stated that she has been observing a surge in pregnant patients in the last couple of months in her hospital OPDs. The doctor stated that these patients were mostly those who faced problems conceiving earlier due to immense stress.