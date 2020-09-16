by Iswarya on  September 16, 2020 at 1:23 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Best Time to Conceive due to Low Pollution, Less Stress: Experts
Several hosts of factors are at play that is advantageous to the couples eager to start a family, amid the coronavirus pandemic, says leading gynecologists and infertility experts across NCR-Delhi.

As the couples are now getting plenty of a comfortable environment to plan their future and facing less stress, remote working is the "best time to conceive."

Dr. Akta Bajaj, Senior Consultant-Obstetrics and Gynaecology from New Delhi's Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, stated that she has been observing a surge in pregnant patients in the last couple of months in her hospital OPDs. The doctor stated that these patients were mostly those who faced problems conceiving earlier due to immense stress.


"Most couples are confined to the comfort of their homes, encountering low stress and spending more quality time together," Dr. Bajaj added.

Dr. Sandeep Chadha, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist from Motherhood Hospital, felt that this is the best time for those wishing to conceive as the air quality is at its best.

Since people are maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating nutritious diets to keep the COVID-19 infection at bay, they are conceiving naturally, reported Dr. Parul Katiyar, Fertility Consultant.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Conceiving Within A Year Of Stillbirth Is Not Linked To Adverse Birth Outcomes
Conceiving within a year of stillbirth is not associated with increased risk of stillbirth, preterm birth, or small-for-gestational-age birth in the following pregnancy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Women Should Monitor Glucose Levels Prior to Conceiving
Women who want to start a family and are also suffering from diabetes should regularly monitor their blood glucose levels.
READ MORE
Couples are Less Likely to Conceive During COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's Why
Future economic difficulties and potential consequences on pregnancy due to COVID-19 are stopping couples from conceiving during coronavirus pandemic, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Stress Lowers Chance of Conceiving: Study
Planning to get pregnant? Then de-stress yourself first as a new study has revealed that women under high levels of stress will have difficulties in conceiving.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Neck Cracking