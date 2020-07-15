Best Monsoon Delicacies

Monsoons activate our cravings for 'chai and samonsa', 'vada pav', deep fried Punugulu or South Indian favourite Murukku depending on which region you're in.





‘You don't miss the fun and at the same time surprise your taste buds.’





Prep. Time: 15-20 Min



Cook Time: 5-10 Min



Serve: 3-4



Ingredients



Tomato Sauce 1 Cup



Onion Chopped 1/2 Cup



Assorted Bell Pepper 1 Tbsp. each



(Green, Yellow, Red)



Red chilly flakes 1 Tsp.



Mixed herbs 1 Tsp.



Coriander leaves Chopped 1 Tbsp.



Butter 4 Tbsp.



Cocktail pizza base 12 No.



Cheese grated 1 Cup



Green Chutney 1/2 Cup



Sev 1 Cup



Coriander Sprig for garnishing



Salt to taste



Method



In a bowl add tomato sauce, chopped onion, assorted bell peppers, chilly flakes and herbs, Mix it well.



Add chopped coriander leaves and salt. Keep it aside.



Heat a non-stick pan, add butter and lightly sauté pizza bases press them gently, cook until light brown.



Remove pizza base in plate spread salsa sauce on top, add chilly flakes, mixed herbs and cheese.



Heat butter on same pan and place base on it. Cover with lid and cook on low flame till the cheese melts.



Take out in serving plates add green chutney and sev on top of it.



Garnish with sprig of coriander leaves, sprinkle some chilly flakes and serve.



Popcorn Chilly Paneer



Prep. Time: 15min



Cook Time: 20-25min



Serve: 2-3



Ingredient Quantity



Paneer 250gm.



Red Chilli Powder 2 Tsp.



Black Pepper Crush 1 Tsp.



Soya Sauce 2 Tsp.



Red Chilli Sauce 1 Tbsp.



Green Chilli Chopped 2 No.



Flour 1 Cup



Corn Flour ½ Cup



Bread Crumbs 1 Cup



Salt to taste



Water as required



For Sauce



Oil 2 Tbsp.



Ginger Chopped 1 Tbsp.



Garlic Chopped 1 Tbsp.



Green Chilli chopped 2-3 No.



Celery Chopped 1 Tbsp.



White Onion slice (spring Onion) 2-3 No.



Dry Small Round Red Chillies 150 Gm.



Black Pepper Powder 1 Tsp.



Salt to taste



Coriander Chopped 1 Tbsp.



Spring Onion Chopped (Green) 1 Tbsp.Method



In mixing bowl take paneer cubes, Add red chilli powder, black pepper crush, soya sauce, red chilli sauce, green chilli chopped and salt. Mix it well and keep it aside.



Take flour in one plate and bread crumbs in another plate.



Make slurry in bowl with the help of corn starch and some water.



Dip paneer cube into the flour coat, then dip in to the slurry and coat well with bread crumbs by using another hand.



If u want to coat again repeat the procedure like coated paneer dip in to the slurry and coat again with bread crumbs.



Refrigerate coated paneer cube for 10-15 min.



Heat oil in pan, when oil is hot, fry the coated paneer cubes on medium hot oil until they turn slight golden in color and crisp. Keep aside.



In another sauce pan put oil, Add ginger, garlic, celery, sauté for a min., Then add white onion, round chillies, salt, pepper, spring onion, coriander and fried paneer.



Tossed them well, take out in serving plate garnish with spring onion and serve hot.



Cheesy Grilled Bhutta



Prep. Time: 5-10 Min



Cook Time: 10-15 Min



Serve: 2-3



Ingredients



Fresh Corn 1



Oil 1 Tbsp



Tomato ketchup ¼ Cup



Crushed black pepper 1 Tsp



Lemon juice 1



Cheese slice 4



Butter (room temp.) 2 Tbsp



Mix herbs 2 Tsp



Chilli Flakes 1 tsp



Method



Cut the corn in to equal size and cut each roundel in to half.



Heat oil in grill pan and place the corn over the pan and grilled them.



When corn is grilled well add salt, brush tomato ketchup, sprinkle black pepper crush, 1 Tsp of mix herbs, lemon juice, cheese slice cut in to half and place over the corn.



Brush butter then sprinkle remaining mix herbs and chilli flakes.



Remove in serving plates and serve hot.



(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS



IANSlife/tb/



Tata Sky Cooking Expert, Chef Harpal Singh is set to change all that with a modern twist to street food treats; you don't miss the fun and at the same time surprise your taste buds.