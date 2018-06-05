medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Best Foods That Promote Sleep Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 6, 2018 at 12:21 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Getting good sleep is important for your overall health. Paying attention to what you eat can go a long way towards getting a good sleep, say experts.
Best Foods That Promote Sleep Revealed
Best Foods That Promote Sleep Revealed

Alphonse Reddy, founder and CEO of Sunday Mattresses, and Ciclo Cafe's culinary head Mrinmoy Acharya, have shared insights on food and easy recipes that could help you get a good night's sleep.

Oatmeal and white rice is high in carbohydrates and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Oatmeal is also a source of melatonin, a hormone that is stimulated by darkness and signals your body that it is time to sleep.

A salad with dinner would help as lettuce has lactucarium, which is considered to have sedative properties. Chickpeas, commonly known in India as Kabuli channa, is a surprise super food when it comes to sleep.

Aside from being a rich source of protein, chickpeas are also full of vitamin B6, which helps the body to produce melatonin.

Here are some recipes:

* Quinoa, beetroot and orange salad

Ingredients:

Quinoa - 50 gm

Hot water - 150 ml

Beetroot - one small

Fresh orange - one

Assorted lettuce - 100 gm

Olive oil - one tbsp

Balsamic vinegar - one tbsp

Roasted almond - 2 gm

Salt and pepper to taste

Method: Take a bowl, put 150 ml of hot water, soak the quinoa for 10 minutes, strain it and put it in a fresh bowl. Add some seasoning like olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Put assorted lettuce mix it properly, and then put it in a fresh serving plate. Take the beetroot, cut into small cubes, and marinate with seasoning salt pepper and balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Put these in the same plate of quinoa and top up with peeled orange slice.

* Spirulina and jaalapeno hummus

Ingredients:

Whole boiled chickpeas - 125 gm

Tahina paste - one tsp

Garlic - 1/2 tsp

Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp

Lemon juice 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Spirulina 1/4 tea spoon or a pinch

Jalapenoes chopped one teaspoon

Spirulina powder 1 pinch

Method: In a blender, add chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt. Make a smooth paste, slowly adding in olive oil. Add spirulina powder. Add chopped jalapenos after removing from the jar. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve cold with toasted pita or melba toast.

* Almond milk creme brulee

Ingredients:

Almond milk - 200 ml

Fresh cream - 400 ml

Caster sugar - 80 gm

White chocolate - 60 gm

Egg yolk - 8

Demarara sugar (powdered) - 1 tbsp

Method: In a pan, heat almond milk, cream, sugar and white chocolate for a minute till sugar and chocolate dissolves. Remove and cool. Whisk in the egg yolk and strain. Pour in ramekins. Take a baking tray and place the ramekins. Cover the ramekins with silver foil. Pour water in the tray just to cover half of the ramekins. Bake for 25-30 minutes at 170 degree Celsius. Remove, cool and refrigerate. For serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar covering the top. Use a blow torch to lightly brown the sugar to form a thin layer.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Top Sleep Solutions for Babies

Top Sleep Solutions for Babies

Get your baby to sleep through the night and learn about some useful baby sleep solutions and tips to address the problem of interrupted and poor quality sleep.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct ...

 Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...