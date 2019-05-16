medindia

Benzodiazepine Use in Early Pregnancy Linked to Miscarriage Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 16, 2019 at 12:59 AM Women Health News
Benzodiazepine use during early pregnancy was found to be linked to a higher risk of miscarriage. Among the pregnancies, 27,000 (6.1 percent) ended in miscarriage and 1.4 percent of those miscarriages were among women who used benzodiazepines in early pregnancy.
Benzodiazepines are a class of drugs used to treat anxiety, insomnia and mood disorders. This observational study examined the risk of miscarriage associated with their use in early pregnancy by drug class, specific agent and short- or long-acting formulation in about 442,000 pregnancies in Canada from 1998 through 2015. A limitation of the study is its lack of information on alcohol use by the women, which could have influenced the results.

Authors: Anick Berard, Ph.D., Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine, Montreal, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.0963) Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

