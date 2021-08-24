by Hannah Joy on  August 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM Coronavirus News
Bengaluru Records No Deaths for First Time in Second Wave
For the first time after the second Covid wave, Bengaluru registered zero Covid deaths. However, 270 new cases and 363 recoveries were recorded, reports the Health Department bulletin.

The trend in the state also looked downwards with 1,151 cases, 1,442 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of nine children aged between 0 and 9 years, and 11 between 10 and 19 years have tested positive in the last 24 hours.


Positivity rate in the city stood at 0.52 percent, and recovery rate at 98.09 percent.

Total active cases numbered 7,669 and active rate stood at 0.62 percent.

As many as 56,953 persons were administered vaccines in Bengaluru, where the number of micro containment zones has come down to 116.

For the state, positivity rate for the day stood at 1.08 percent and case fatality rate was at 0.86 percent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 236 cases, Udupi 137, Hassan 115, Mysuru 76 and Kodagu 54, while Bidar, Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Raichur recorded zero cases.



Source: IANS

