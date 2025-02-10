Bengaluru Launches Free HPV Vaccination for Girls to Prevent Cervical Cancer

Bengaluru has launched a free HPV vaccination program for underprivileged adolescent girls, aiming to reduce cervical cancer rates in India.
In a major move to combat cervical cancer, Bengaluru has introduced a free HPV vaccination program for adolescent girls from economically weaker sections. This initiative comes on the heels of similar efforts in Hyderabad and seeks to reduce the high rates of cervical cancer in India (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Bengaluru Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Girls After Hyderabad to Prevent Cervical Cancer
Go to source). Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, largely caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a group of over 200 related viruses, some of which cause genital warts and various cancers, including cervical, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers. As HPV is a sexually transmitted infection (STI), early vaccination remains the most effective method to prevent the associated risks.
‘Did You Know?
Almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to human papillomavirus (HPV), but the good news is that HPV vaccines can protect against up to 90% of these cases!’
Almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to human papillomavirus (HPV), but the good news is that HPV vaccines can protect against up to 90% of these cases!’
Advertisement
First Phase Success: 500 Adolescent Girls Receive Their First DoseBengaluru's free HPV vaccination campaign targets young girls from underprivileged communities. Reports show that the first phase of the drive successfully administered the first dose to 500 adolescent girls. This initiative is a partnership between Tekion, a cloud-based automotive retail platform, and the Jivika Foundation, a non-profit focused on healthcare initiatives.
Building on Hyderabad's similar campaign, Bengaluru's initiative highlights the increasing awareness and urgency of offering HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer in India. Health experts have praised the effort, stressing that vaccinating young girls can significantly reduce the future impact of the disease.
Advertisement
Addressing India’s Cervical Cancer BurdenAccording to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India reports around 123,000 new cervical cancer cases and 67,500 deaths each year. These alarming statistics emphasize the urgent need for proactive measures, like nationwide vaccination campaigns, to tackle the issue.
The HPV vaccine is a proven preventive measure recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). When given before exposure to the virus—ideally between ages 9 to 14—it can effectively prevent infection and, ultimately, cervical cancer. Experts emphasize that vaccination, along with regular screening and increased awareness, is crucial in the fight against this deadly disease.
The free vaccination drive will be carried out in multiple phases across Bengaluru and Chennai to ensure that more young girls are protected against HPV. Health authorities and NGOs are collaborating to expand these programs throughout India, focusing on areas with high cervical cancer incidence rates.
Advertisement
The Impact of Free HPV Vaccination ProgramsThe launch of free HPV vaccination programs in Indian cities is a significant step forward in public health. While the vaccine has been available in private healthcare settings, its high cost has made it inaccessible to many. Thanks to initiatives in cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, economically disadvantaged girls can now receive this life-saving vaccine at no cost.
Public health experts are calling for broader implementation and awareness campaigns to educate communities about the importance of HPV vaccination. If more states adopt similar initiatives, India could see a significant reduction in cervical cancer cases in the coming decades.
Reference:
- Bengaluru Launches Free HPV Vaccination Drive for Girls After Hyderabad to Prevent Cervical Cancer - (https://www.onlymyhealth.com/bengaluru-launches-free-hpv-vaccination-drive-for-girls-to-prevent-cervical-cancer-12977825169)
Source-Medindia