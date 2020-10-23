Benefits of Exercising One Arm Revealed

‘The new study findings help address the muscle wastage, loss of strength experienced in an immobilized arm after an injury.’

The study involved 30 participants who had one arm immobilized for eight hours a day for four weeks. The participants were split into three groups, with some performing no exercise, some a mix of eccentric and concentric exercise, and the rest performing eccentric exercise only.Group who used a heavy dumbbell to perform the eccentric exercise on their active arm showed an increase in strength and decreased muscle wastage in their immobilized arm.he said.said Professor Nosaka.In eccentric exercises, the contracting muscle lengthens when lowering a dumbbell, sitting on a chair, or walking downstairs. In concentric exercises, the muscle shortens when lifting a dumbbell or walking upstairs.Source: Medindia