Benefits of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for IBS Continue 2 Years After Treatment, Says Study

Font : A- A+



Benefits of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) continued two years after treatment despite patients having no further therapy after the initial CBT course, revealed research published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Benefits of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for IBS Continue 2 Years After Treatment, Says Study



Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient's quality of life and can force them to take days off work.



‘Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder affecting 10 - 20 per cent of people.’ Show Full Article





These results are important as previously there was uncertainty whether the initial benefits could be sustained in the long term. Currently there is limited availability of CBT for IBS in a resource constrained NHS but this research indicates that easily accessible treatment could be provided to a large number of patients and provide them with effective, long-term relief.



Professor Everitt added: "the fact that both telephone and web based CBT sessions were shown to be effective treatments is a really important and exciting discovery. Patients are able to undertake these treatments at a time convenient to them, without having to travel to clinics and we now know that the benefits can last long term.''



Source: Eurekalert Previous research (the ACTIB trial) led by Professor Hazel Everitt at the University of Southampton in collaboration with researchers at King's College London, showed that that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) tailored specifically for IBS and delivered over the telephone or through an interactive website is more effective in relieving the symptoms of IBS than current standard care one year after treatment.These results are important as previously there was uncertainty whether the initial benefits could be sustained in the long term. Currently there is limited availability of CBT for IBS in a resource constrained NHS but this research indicates that easily accessible treatment could be provided to a large number of patients and provide them with effective, long-term relief.Professor Everitt added: "the fact that both telephone and web based CBT sessions were shown to be effective treatments is a really important and exciting discovery. Patients are able to undertake these treatments at a time convenient to them, without having to travel to clinics and we now know that the benefits can last long term.''Source: Eurekalert Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient's quality of life and can force them to take days off work.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on:

by Colleen Fleiss on September 15, 2019 at 2:19 PM Research News