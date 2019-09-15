medindia

Benefits of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for IBS Continue 2 Years After Treatment, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2019 at 2:19 PM Research News
Benefits of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) continued two years after treatment despite patients having no further therapy after the initial CBT course, revealed research published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient's quality of life and can force them to take days off work.

Previous research (the ACTIB trial) led by Professor Hazel Everitt at the University of Southampton in collaboration with researchers at King's College London, showed that that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) tailored specifically for IBS and delivered over the telephone or through an interactive website is more effective in relieving the symptoms of IBS than current standard care one year after treatment.

These results are important as previously there was uncertainty whether the initial benefits could be sustained in the long term. Currently there is limited availability of CBT for IBS in a resource constrained NHS but this research indicates that easily accessible treatment could be provided to a large number of patients and provide them with effective, long-term relief.

Professor Everitt added: "the fact that both telephone and web based CBT sessions were shown to be effective treatments is a really important and exciting discovery. Patients are able to undertake these treatments at a time convenient to them, without having to travel to clinics and we now know that the benefits can last long term.''

Source: Eurekalert

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) causes recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort and a fluctuating disturbance in defecation. IBS is not life threatening.

Quiz on Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Frequent bowel disturbances are a sign of possible cancerous changes; Here's a quiz to help you to brush up your knowledge on irritable bowel disorder. ...

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Beneficial for COPD Patients with Anxiety

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients often suffer from anxiety due to their breathing issues. These patients could benefit from a new mode of cost-effective treatment called cognitive behavioral therapy.

Just 1 Hour Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Can Reduce Insomnia in Prisoners

Prisoners' insomnia: Just a single one-hour session of cognitive behavioral therapy can help treat insomnia and make prisoners sleep better.

Constipation

Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of gastrointestinal abnormalities and preventing constipation is done by treating underlying disease.

More News on:

ConstipationReiki and Pranic HealingIrritable Bowel Syndrome

