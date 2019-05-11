medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Belief in Miracles Linked to Preferences for Care of Loved One

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 5, 2019 at 5:27 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Surrogate's belief in miracles was the main dimension linked to preferences for care of their loved one, according to the study done by Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist Alexia Torke, M.D., and theological and scientific colleagues.
Belief in Miracles Linked to Preferences for Care of Loved One
Belief in Miracles Linked to Preferences for Care of Loved One

"If the surrogate decision maker believed that a miracle might occur and change the course of their loved one's illness, the surrogate was more likely to choose aggressive treatment and was less accepting of a comfort-focused care plan," said Dr. Torke, who led the groundbreaking study.

Show Full Article


"We found that belief in miracles was associated with the surrogate decision maker not wanting the patient to have DNR [do not resuscitate] code status. Patients were also less likely to receive hospice services."

When older adults are hospitalized, many do not have the capacity to make decisions for themselves and rely on spouses, children, siblings or other family members.

Dr. Torke said she conducted this study because understanding the process used by surrogates to make decisions for incapacitated family members is important for the clinical team as well as spiritual advisors.

If there is conflict between the medical team and the family member, especially if they disagree about the value of continuing or discontinuing life-sustaining treatments, Dr. Torke says chaplains can help clinicians gain a deeper understanding of how the family member feels and also support and counsel the surrogate through difficult decision making.

A majority (59 percent) of the surrogate decision makers who participated in the study indicated that they believed a miracle might save the patient. Study participants were predominately Protestant Christians. Dr. Torke hopes to conduct a future national study with a more religiously diverse population.

While this is the first study of the role of religiosity and spirituality in end-of-life decision making by surrogates, studies of patients making decisions for themselves have shown that, on the whole, patients who are more religious tend to want more aggressive, life-sustaining treatments and they also tend to receive more aggressive life sustaining treatments.

This differs from the association of the religious and spiritual beliefs of surrogate decision makers with the end-of-life decisions, which found that only the surrogate's belief in miracles was linked to preferences for care of their loved one.

"As a palliative care doctor, I see many family members with strong religious beliefs who want aggressive measures for their loved one and others with strong religiosity or spirituality who are comfortable accepting that their loved one is going to die," Dr. Torke said.

"The surrogate might say something like, 'She'll go to heaven,' or 'She'll be with God.' So I wasn't surprised that our study found a lack of association of most aspects of religiosity and spirituality with end-of-life decisions, but I was surprised at how dramatically belief in miracles stood out."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Caregivers

The society needs to empathize with the person taking on the duty of caregiver. Caregiver can be a woman who is a wife, mother, teacher, homemaker a doting husband, a father teacher, a nurse or a therapist.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

CaregiversNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Filariasis

Skin Tuberculosis

Breasts - Structures and Types
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive