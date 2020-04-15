by Iswarya on  April 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Being Right-brained or Left-brained Depends on the Molecular Switches
Specific genes on each side of the brain are switched "on" and "off" through a process known as epigenetic regulation. This molecular switch is the reason why some people are right-brained while others are left-brained. The findings of the study are published in the journal Genome Biology.

Scientists may have solved one of the most puzzling and persistent mysteries in neuroscience: why some people are right-brained while others are left-brained. The findings may explain why Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders frequently affect one side of the body first, a revelation that has far-reaching implications for the development of potential future treatments.

"The mechanisms underlying brain asymmetry have been the elephant in the room for decades," Labrie said. "It's thrilling to finally uncover its cause, particularly given its potential for helping us better understand and, hopefully, one day, better treat diseases like Parkinson's."


Each cell in the brain has the same genes, but it is epigenetics that dictate whether those genes are switched "on" or "off." Labrie and her collaborators found numerous epigenetic differences between the hemispheres of healthy brains that are linked to variations in gene activity. Notably, these differences, or asymmetry, could make one side of the brain more vulnerable to neurological diseases.

For example, epigenetic abnormalities on one side of the brain could make that hemisphere more susceptible to the processes that cause the death of brain cells in Parkinson's. The differences in cell death across hemispheres lead to the appearance of the disease's hallmark symptoms, such as tremor, on one side of the body before the other. As the disease progresses, symptoms on the side first affected often are more severe than symptoms on the other side of the body.

The findings also give scientists a vital window into the various biological pathways that contribute to symptom asymmetry in Parkinson's, including brain cell development, immune function and cellular communication.

"We all start out with prominent differences between the left and right sides of our brains. As we age, however, our hemispheres become more epigenetically similar. For Parkinson's, this is significant: people whose hemispheres are more alike early in life experienced faster disease progression, while people whose hemispheres were more asymmetric had slower disease progression," Labrie said. "Many of these changes are clustered around genes known to impact Parkinson's risk. There is huge potential to translate these findings into new therapeutic strategies."

Labrie is already starting to look at this phenomenon in other neurological diseases like Alzheimer's.

The study is one of the first to parse the molecular causes of brain asymmetry. Early research on the left versus right brain was conducted in the mid-20th century by Roger Sperry, whose groundbreaking work with split-brain patients earned him a Nobel Prize.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)
Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is caused due to an extra electrical pathway in the heart, which increases the heart rate.
READ MORE
Parkinson's Patients can Overcome Negative Thoughts and Fight Depression
Can Parkinson's patients manage negative thoughts? Yes, says a new study. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help reduce depression and improve their quality of life.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery