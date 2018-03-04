Being Optimistic can Result in Positive Future Mental Health

Persons who rate their mental health as 'positive' despite their mental health with depression, can be predicted with good future mental health even without treatment, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior.

Using data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, Sirry Alang of Lehigh University and her co-authors, Donna D. McAlpine of the University of Min nesota, Minneapolis, and Ellen McCreedy of Brown University, sampled people who met the criteria for having a



‘People who rate their mental health positive are less likely to meet depression or serious psychological distress.’ After examining whether self -rated mental health predicts later outcomes among persons with a mental health problem, they estimated the impact of self-rated mental health on later mental health for persons with a mental health problem who did not receive treatment.



The authors found that over 60% of people who screen positive for either depression or serious psychological distress rate their mental health as good.



However, the findings also showed that those who rated their mental health positively were significantly less likely to meet criteria for depression or serious psychological distress at follow-up one year later compared to those who rated their mental health more negatively, even if they did not receive treatment for a mental health problem.



"That means future mental health was better, even in the absence of treatment," explained Sirry Alang, assistant professor of sociology at Lehigh University and co-author of "The Meaning and Predictive Value of Self-rated Mental Health among Persons with a Mental Health Problem."



Alang and her colleagues were surprised to find that self-rated mental health had an independent positive impact on future mental health.



She noted that



"Self-rated mental health is a very powerful construct that can be useful in clinical practice if we consider it a potential screener for mental health. Positive ratings of mental health even in the face of symptoms might not be a result of denial but may offer valuable insights about a person's ability to cope with their symptoms."



The authors conclude that simply asking people how they rate their own mental health is a simple intervention that can be used to identify individuals who may most benefit from treatment.







