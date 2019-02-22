medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Being Obese, Overweight in Adolescence May Up Kidney Cancer Risk in Later Life

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 22, 2019 at 12:21 PM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Being obese and overweight in adolescence may increase the risk of developing kidney cancer in later life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Cancer.
Being Obese, Overweight in Adolescence May Up Kidney Cancer Risk in Later Life
Being Obese, Overweight in Adolescence May Up Kidney Cancer Risk in Later Life

Being overweight has been linked with a higher risk of developing a form of kidney cancer called renal cell carcinoma (RCC) among adults, but it's unclear if this risk is present during adolescence.

In a study of adolescents who were followed for 37 years, researchers observed a trend for higher RCC risk with increasing body mass index during adolescence, where a one-unit increase in body mass index conferred a six percent increased the risk of RCC.

The study included 238,788 Swedish men who underwent mandatory military conscription assessment between 1969 and 1976 at an average age of 18.5 years. Over the next 37 years, 266 men were diagnosed with RCC.

"This is, to our knowledge, one of the first studies to show that overweight and obesity in adolescence, in a large cohort, is associated with a substantially increased risk of developing renal cancer later in life," said co-author Dr. Pernilla Sundqvist, of University Hospital Örebro, in Sweden.

"New data supporting a link between adolescent overweight/obesity--alone and in combination with low physical working capacity--and renal cancer adds further important evidence supporting the implementation of early interventions within the rapidly growing group of overweight and obese teenagers."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Belly Fat Matters for Female but Not Male Kidney Cancer Patients

Synergy of sex differences in visceral fat measured with CT and tumor metabolism helps predict overall survival in patients with renal cell carcinoma. Belly fat affects the odds of women surviving kidney cancer but not men.

Personalized Treatment Plans can Benefit Kidney Cancer Patients

Life expectancy of early-stage kidney cancer patients, with risk factors for worsening kidney disease could be extended by personalized treatment plans.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Ideal Body Weight Kidney Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Kidney 

What's New on Medindia

Computer Vision Syndrome

Vegan Way to Lose Weight and Reverse Disease

Green Blood Therapy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive