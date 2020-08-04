Being Obese, Overweight during Preschool Age May Up Bone Fracture Risk

‘Weighing more at an early age is bad for kids bone health. A new study suggests that obese and overweight preschool kids are more prone to bone fractures.’ Read More..

Fractures occurred in 9.20% of underweight, 10.06% of normal weight, 11.28% of overweight, and 13.05% of obese children. Compared with normal weight, overweight and obesity were linked with 42% and 74% higher risks of lower limb fractures, respectively, and a 10% and 19% higher risk of upper limb fractures, respectively."In a cohort of almost half a million children from Catalonia, Spain, we have found a strong association between pre-school overweight/obesity and the risk of fracture during childhood. More research is needed to further understand the mechanisms underlying this correlation" said senior author Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, PhD, of the University of Oxford, in the UK.Source: Eurekalert