Being Neighborly can Cut Down Depression Risk in Older Adults

Being too neighborly can help ward off depression symptoms in older adults, reports a new study.

In a Health & Social Care in the Community study of 10,105 older adults in China examined in 2011, 2013, and 2015, living in neighborhoods with a higher level of neighborhood social participation was related to lower rates of depression.



‘Living in neighborhoods with a higher level of neighborhood social participation can reduce depression symptoms in older adults.’

"We highlight the importance of social participation--both at the individual and neighborhood levels--in improving older people's mental health and discuss ways in which the government could encourage older people to participate in neighborhood affairs in China," said corresponding author Zhixin Feng, PhD, of the University of Southampton, in the UK.



