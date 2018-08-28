medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Being Happy Can Make Older People Live Longer

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 28, 2018 at 12:24 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Happiness may contribute to a longer life among older people, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Age and Ageing.
Being Happy Can Make Older People Live Longer
Being Happy Can Make Older People Live Longer

Happy older people live longer, according to researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. In a study, the authors found that an increase in happiness is directly proportional with a reduction in mortality.

The study utilized data for 4,478 participants of a nationally-representative survey to look at the association between happiness, assessed in the year 2009, and subsequent likelihood of dying due to any cause, until 31 December 2015. The survey was focused on individuals' aged 60 years and older living in Singapore.

Happiness was assessed by asking the survey participants how often in the past week they experienced the following: 'I felt happy,' 'I enjoyed life' and 'I felt hope about the future.' Their responses were considered in two distinct ways; a 'happiness score,' and a 'binary happiness variable - Happy/Unhappy.' A wide range of demographics, lifestyle choices, health and social factors were accounted for in the analysis.

The research team found that among happy older people, 15% passed away until 31 December 2015. In contrast, the corresponding proportion was higher, at 20%, among unhappy older people.

Every increase of one point on the happiness score lowered the chance of dying due to any cause among participants by an additional nine percent. The likelihood of dying due to any cause was 19 percent lower for happy older people. Further, the inverse association of happiness with mortality was consistently present among men and women, and among the young-old (aged 60-79 years) and the old-old (aged 75 years or older).

"The findings indicate that even small increments in happiness may be beneficial to older people's longevity," explained Assistant Professor Rahul Malhotra, Head of Research at Duke-NUS' Centre for Ageing Research and Education and senior author of the paper.

"Therefore individual-level activities, as well as government policies and programs that maintain or improve happiness or psychological well-being, may contribute to a longer life among older people."

June May-Ling Lee, a co-author, added: "The consistency of the inverse association of happiness with mortality across age groups and gender is insightful - men and women, the young-old and the old-old, all are likely to benefit from an increase in happiness."

Interest in the pursuit of happiness to improve the health of older people has been growing. While previous studies have linked happiness or positive emotions with a range of better health outcomes, the evidence on the effect of happiness on living longer has been inconclusive.

Many of these studies do initially observe a greater extent of happiness to be associated with a lower likelihood of dying, but this link disappears once differences in demographic, lifestyle and health factors between those less and more happy are accounted for.

This is one of the few Asian studies to have assessed the association between happiness and mortality among older people while accounting for several social factors, such as loneliness and social network, therefore extending the generalisability of the findings to non-Western populations.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Start Singing, It can Make You More Happy and Healthy

Start Singing, It can Make You More Happy and Healthy

The Sing Your Heart Out initiative, which involved the general public and people who have mental health issues, improved their mental health and their happiness levels.

Small Talk Lay the Base for More Meaningful Conversations

Small Talk Lay the Base for More Meaningful Conversations

Small talk can only lay the base for meaningful conversations, but they in itself can't influence happiness, finds a new study.

Diabetes Patients Need to be Happy - Here's Why

Diabetes Patients Need to be Happy - Here's Why

Depression in type-1 diabetes patients is associated with higher levels of the inflammatory protein galectin-3. Galectin-3 levels may be used for diagnosing depression. It can also be a new treatment target for depression associated with type-1 ...

Few Tips to Keep Your Employees Happy

Few Tips to Keep Your Employees Happy

Faisal Farooqui, Founder at Mouthshut and Dhruv Sharma, CEO at online vacation rental portal GuestHouser, have rolled out a list to keep employees happy.

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing

Life reflects dynamism, vitality, beauty and power. Life offers abundance. It regularly gives us a chance to enrich our experiences.

Tips to Live Longer

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

More News on:

Tips to Live Longer Celebrating Life: Positivity and Rejoicing 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive