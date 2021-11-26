Being Active at Old Age: Evolutionary Perspectives

Humans are found to be evolved for being active in their later years to fight off heart diseases and several other serious health problems, as per a study at Harvard, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



"It's a widespread idea in Western societies that as we get older, it's normal to slow down, do less, and retire. Our message is the reverse: As we get older, it becomes even more important to stay physically active," says the study's lead author, Daniel Lieberman, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.