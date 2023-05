Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception

Advertisement

larming Reality of Rancid Avocado Oil

The study included oils purchased from 19 retailers in the US and Canada with various price points. They found that lower-priced oils were more likely to be tainted with other oils."We found that low-cost products indicate a higher probability for adulteration, but the high cost didn't guarantee purity or quality," said Selina Wang, associate professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Food Science and Technology.Researchers also identified certain chemical markers in avocado oil that professional retail buyers can use to make more informed decisions when it comes to choosing suppliers. This way, consumers can feel confident about the products they buy.This is the second comprehensive study conducted by UC Davis researchers on theThe first study released in 2020 found that many of the test samples were of poor quality, mislabeled, or adulterated with other oils."This study demonstrates that although progress is being made in standard development since our first market study in 2020, there are still issues with purity in avocado oil and these issues extend significantly into private label oils," Wang said.Wang hopes that the study's findings will contribute to thewho want to compete in a fair market.Source: IANS