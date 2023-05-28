Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception

Nearly 70% of private-label avocado oil, which has gained widespread popularity for its heart-healthy attributes and versatile culinary uses, is identified as rancid and adulterated with various other oils, a study has revealed.



Researchers at the University of California, Davis, analyzed samples of 36 private-label avocado oil products and graded them based on quality and purity.



Hidden Dangers in Private Label Brands

Their findings, published in the journalshowed that 31 percent of the samples tested were pure, and 36 percent were of advertised quality.