About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception

by Karishma Abhishek on May 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception

Nearly 70% of private-label avocado oil, which has gained widespread popularity for its heart-healthy attributes and versatile culinary uses, is identified as rancid and adulterated with various other oils, a study has revealed.

Researchers at the University of California, Davis, analyzed samples of 36 private-label avocado oil products and graded them based on quality and purity.

Hidden Dangers in Private Label Brands

Their findings, published in the journal Food Control, showed that 31 percent of the samples tested were pure, and 36 percent were of advertised quality.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Avocado Oil may Have Anti-Aging Properties

Avocado Oil may Have Anti-Aging Properties


A new study has revealed that avocado oil may have anti-aging properties similar to those exhibited by olive oil.
Advertisement


For purity, researchers measured fatty acids, sterols, and other components that differentiate avocado oil from other oils.

The study included oils purchased from 19 retailers in the US and Canada with various price points. They found that lower-priced oils were more likely to be tainted with other oils.
Supplement Your Diet With These Eight Oils and Rediscover a Healthy You

Supplement Your Diet With These Eight Oils and Rediscover a Healthy You


Supplementing our diet with additional essential fats helps prevent and treat a broad spectrum of diseases, slows down the aging process, provides energy and also stimulates fat burning.
Advertisement

"We found that low-cost products indicate a higher probability for adulteration, but the high cost didn't guarantee purity or quality," said Selina Wang, associate professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

larming Reality of Rancid Avocado Oil

Researchers also identified certain chemical markers in avocado oil that professional retail buyers can use to make more informed decisions when it comes to choosing suppliers. This way, consumers can feel confident about the products they buy.

This is the second comprehensive study conducted by UC Davis researchers on the quality of avocado oil sold in the US The first study released in 2020 found that many of the test samples were of poor quality, mislabeled, or adulterated with other oils.

"This study demonstrates that although progress is being made in standard development since our first market study in 2020, there are still issues with purity in avocado oil and these issues extend significantly into private label oils," Wang said.

Wang hopes that the study's findings will contribute to the establishment of standards that benefit both consumers and avocado oil producers who want to compete in a fair market.

Source: IANS
Pre and Post Holi Skin Care Essentials

Pre and Post Holi Skin Care Essentials


With Holi right around the corner, it's time to get your skincare and haircare essentials to save you from the damage that the colors do to your skin.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Avocados

Avocados

Did you know how healthy avocados are and how they can benefit you during your pregnancy, control diabetes ...
Fat Burning Fruits

Fat Burning Fruits

There are many fat-burning fruits. You can eat a fat-burning diet with the help of these belly fat-burning ...
Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Health Benefits of Egg Oil

Egg oil or egg yolk oil is extracted from the yolk of chicken eggs. Find out how egg oil can be used in your ...
Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health

Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health

Fruits and vegetables can affect an individual’s health in numerous ways. Read on to discover the 7 best ...

Latest Diet & Nutrition News

Shrinking Plates, Expanding Benefits!

Shrinking Plates, Expanding Benefits!

Impact of plate size on meal intake and weight loss efforts is underscored by experts as they advocate for the benefits of choosing smaller plates.
Cool Down With Watermelon This Summer!

Cool Down With Watermelon This Summer!

Experts have shared common and easy ways to relish watermelon this summer. Read on to find how.
How Does a Skin Patch Help Toddlers With Peanut Allergy?

How Does a Skin Patch Help Toddlers With Peanut Allergy?

A recently developed skin patch was found to protect kids with peanut allergies, revealed clinical trial results.
Very Low Carbohydrate Diets Keep Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Weight in Control

Very Low Carbohydrate Diets Keep Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Weight in Control

New study highlights the recommended dietary patterns and support strategies for individuals with hypertension, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
Flavanol-rich Foods Like Apples and Blackberries may Help to Stay Strong

Flavanol-rich Foods Like Apples and Blackberries may Help to Stay Strong

A new study assesses the association between dietary flavonoids, their subclasses, quercetin (a specific flavanol), and frailty onset in adults.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests