Behind the Label: The Avocado Oil Deception

Nearly 70% of private-label avocado oil, which has gained widespread popularity for its heart-healthy attributes and versatile culinary uses, is identified as rancid and adulterated with various other oils, a study has revealed.
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, analyzed samples of 36 private-label avocado oil products and graded them based on quality and purity.
Hidden Dangers in Private Label BrandsTheir findings, published in the journal Food Control, showed that 31 percent of the samples tested were pure, and 36 percent were of advertised quality.
For purity, researchers measured fatty acids, sterols, and other components that differentiate avocado oil from other oils.
"We found that low-cost products indicate a higher probability for adulteration, but the high cost didn't guarantee purity or quality," said Selina Wang, associate professor of Cooperative Extension in the Department of Food Science and Technology.
larming Reality of Rancid Avocado OilResearchers also identified certain chemical markers in avocado oil that professional retail buyers can use to make more informed decisions when it comes to choosing suppliers. This way, consumers can feel confident about the products they buy.
This is the second comprehensive study conducted by UC Davis researchers on the quality of avocado oil sold in the US The first study released in 2020 found that many of the test samples were of poor quality, mislabeled, or adulterated with other oils.
"This study demonstrates that although progress is being made in standard development since our first market study in 2020, there are still issues with purity in avocado oil and these issues extend significantly into private label oils," Wang said.
Wang hopes that the study's findings will contribute to the establishment of standards that benefit both consumers and avocado oil producers who want to compete in a fair market.
Source: IANS
