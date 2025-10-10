Before You Throw It Out, Check This: The Truth About Best-Before Dates

Simple awareness about food expiry labels can drastically reduce household food waste and protect the planet.
Did you know that a large portion of the food we throw away is actually still good to eat? In Germany and other developed countries, confusion over “best-before” dates causes tons of edible food to end up in the bin. A new study from Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg shows that simple information can change how we think—and act—about expired food (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Globally, about 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted each year! Knowing the difference between “#best-before” and “#use-by” can help save food and the planet. #expirydate #foodwaste #medindia’
Best-Before Doesn’t Mean Bad!Most foods carry two kinds of dates: a “use-by” date (for safety) and a “best-before” date (for quality). Foods past their best-before date are often still perfectly safe to eat if they look, smell, and taste fine. Yet, many people throw them out immediately, fearing health risks. In Germany alone, an average of 79 kilograms of food is wasted per person annually at the household level. Globally, approximately 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted each year, which is about one-third of all food produced for consumption).
The Power of a Little KnowledgeResearchers tested whether giving people basic information about food waste and expiry dates could change their habits. Over 558 German consumers took part in an online survey. The participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups:
- The experimental group (EG) was given a brief informational intervention that included both "problem knowledge"—which explained how food waste affects the environment—and "action knowledge"—which included specific advice like the fact that unopened yoghurt is frequently edible for a week or longer after its best-before date.
- The control group (CG) was given a placebo intervention, which included general advice on healthy eating but no particular knowledge of expired food items.
Decrease Domestic Food Waste; Even A Small Step Could Make A Significant Impact!Short, timely messages, such as food packaging messages or in-store messages, may get people to consider their food waste. These intelligent nudges would greatly decrease domestic waste and, consequently, lower the greenhouse gas emission caused by food production.
Throwing away food that’s still good is not just wasteful; it’s also harmful to the planet. As this study shows, a bit of clear, science-based information can go a long way in helping consumers make smarter, greener choices. Next time you spot an expired yogurt, don’t panic;
