Before You Throw It Out, Check This: The Truth About Best-Before Dates

Simple awareness about food expiry labels can drastically reduce household food waste and protect the planet.

Simple and smart—promoting consumers' willingness to consume and offer expired but still edible food through an informational intervention



Did You Know?

Globally, about 1.3 billion tons of food are wasted each year! Knowing the difference between “#best-before” and “#use-by” can help save food and the planet. #expirydate #foodwaste #medindia’

Best-Before Doesn’t Mean Bad!

The Power of a Little Knowledge

The experimental group (EG) was given a brief informational intervention that included both "problem knowledge" —which explained how food waste affects the environment—and "action knowledge" —which included specific advice like the fact that unopened yoghurt is frequently edible for a week or longer after its best-before date.

was given a brief informational intervention that included both —which explained how food waste affects the environment—and —which included specific advice like the fact that unopened yoghurt is frequently edible for a week or longer after its best-before date. The control group (CG) was given a placebo intervention, which included general advice on healthy eating but no particular knowledge of expired food items.

Decrease Domestic Food Waste; Even A Small Step Could Make A Significant Impact!

Trust Your Senses Before Seeing The Expiry Date!

Simple and smart—promoting consumers’ willingness to consume and offer expired but still edible food through an informational intervention - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/psychology/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1514312/full)

Did you know that a large portion of the food we throw away is actually still good to eat? In Germany and other developed countries, confusion overdates causes tons of edible food to end up in the bin. A new study fromshows that simple information can change how we think—and act—about expired food ().Most foods carry two kinds of dates: a(for safety) and a(for quality). Foods past their best-before date are often still perfectly safe to eat if they look, smell, and taste fine. Yet, many people throw them out immediately, fearing health risks. In Germany alone, an average of, approximatelyResearchers tested whether giving people basic information about food waste and expiry dates could change their habits. Overtook part in an online survey. The participants were randomly assigned to one of two groups:Those who received thisfelt more morally obligated to prevent food waste and were less concerned about health hazards. As a result, the study's findings revealed that participants were substantially more ready to consume outdated but still edible food than to share such food with others.Short, timely messages, such as food packaging messages or in-store messages, may get people to consider their food waste. These intelligent nudges would greatly decrease domestic waste and, consequently, lower the greenhouse gas emission caused by food production.Throwing away food that’s still good is not just wasteful; it’s also harmful to the planet. As this study shows, a bit of clear, science-based information can go a long way in helping consumers make smarter, greener choices. Next time you spot an expired yogurt, don’t panic;Source-Frontiers in Psychology