Bee-Sting-Inspired Microneedle Patches For Pain-Free Drug Delivery

A bee-sting inspired microneedle patch could make long-term treatment for brain diseases safer and pain-free.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bee Stinger-Like Wearable Electrospun Web Microneedles for Sustained CNS Drug Delivery



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A tiny bee-inspired patch could replace painful injections, making treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s gentle and hassle-free. #bee-sting #microneedlepatch #alzheimers #parkinson #innovation #medindia’

A tiny bee-inspired patch could replace painful injections, making treatment for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s gentle and hassle-free. #bee-sting #microneedlepatch #alzheimers #parkinson #innovation #medindia’

Advertisement

Advent of Bee-Sting Microneedle Patches

Advertisement

Gradual And Controlled Release

Advertisement

Five Times More Effective

Bee Stinger-Like Wearable Electrospun Web Microneedles for Sustained CNS Drug Delivery - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40741645/)

Neurological diseases, from chronic pain to neurodegenerative disorders, impact millions of lives around the world. For many patients, long-term treatment is essential—but the standard approach of repeated needle-based injections often feels like adding another burden to an already heavy load. Pain, discomfort, and the inconvenience of frequent hospital visits can make sticking to therapy difficult, highlighting the urgent need for gentler, more patient-friendly solutions that still deliver powerful results ().Tiny, ultra-small needle systems known as microneedles have become a viable substitute for traditional needles and provide a painless method of administering medication. Unfortunately, the majority of current microneedles are stiff and can be uncomfortable to use for extended periods of time, and therefore limit their adoption for long-term use. To tackle this challenge, scientists inathave developed a. Instead of painful injections, thiscan deliver medicine gently and continuously through the skin.The researchers produced a web of ultra-thin fibers enclosed around small metal microneedles with the help of a special method known as electrospinning. This design resembles a bee sting, which has a barbed tip, and as such, the needles remain stuck to the skin. The microneedles, after fixation, guarantee a. The researchers then constructed a wearable patch by cementing these microneedles onto adhesive tape and a layer of backing.The scientists, a drug that treats, so as to test the patch. When tested on animals, the patch emitted more than twice the amount of drug and dispersed it over an area five times greater than conventional methods, all without any appreciable amount of discomfort. The slightquickly after the removal of the patch, indicating its potential role as a pain-free and patient-friendly treatment.This nature-inspired patch could be a game-changer, especially for. By turning the sting of a bee into a medical innovation, scientists are moving us closer to a future whereSource-Chung Ang University