Bee-Sting-Inspired Microneedle Patches For Pain-Free Drug Delivery

A bee-sting inspired microneedle patch could make long-term treatment for brain diseases safer and pain-free.
Neurological diseases, from chronic pain to neurodegenerative disorders, impact millions of lives around the world. For many patients, long-term treatment is essential—but the standard approach of repeated needle-based injections often feels like adding another burden to an already heavy load. Pain, discomfort, and the inconvenience of frequent hospital visits can make sticking to therapy difficult, highlighting the urgent need for gentler, more patient-friendly solutions that still deliver powerful results (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Bee Stinger-Like Wearable Electrospun Web Microneedles for Sustained CNS Drug Delivery
Go to source).
Advent of Bee-Sting Microneedle PatchesTiny, ultra-small needle systems known as microneedles have become a viable substitute for traditional needles and provide a painless method of administering medication. Unfortunately, the majority of current microneedles are stiff and can be uncomfortable to use for extended periods of time, and therefore limit their adoption for long-term use. To tackle this challenge, scientists in South Korea at Chung-Ang University have developed a new patch with tiny microneedles inspired by a bee sting. Instead of painful injections, this wearable patch can deliver medicine gently and continuously through the skin.
Gradual And Controlled ReleaseThe researchers produced a web of ultra-thin fibers enclosed around small metal microneedles with the help of a special method known as electrospinning. This design resembles a bee sting, which has a barbed tip, and as such, the needles remain stuck to the skin. The microneedles, after fixation, guarantee a gradual yet controlled release of the medicine. The researchers then constructed a wearable patch by cementing these microneedles onto adhesive tape and a layer of backing.
Five Times More EffectiveThe scientists loaded the patch with rivastigmine, a drug that treats Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, so as to test the patch. When tested on animals, the patch emitted more than twice the amount of drug and dispersed it over an area five times greater than conventional methods, all without any appreciable amount of discomfort. The slight skin irritation disappeared quickly after the removal of the patch, indicating its potential role as a pain-free and patient-friendly treatment.
This nature-inspired patch could be a game-changer, especially for elderly patients, children, and anyone needing safer, more comfortable treatments. By turning the sting of a bee into a medical innovation, scientists are moving us closer to a future where drug delivery is painless, patient-friendly, and easy to use.
