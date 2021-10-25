Beauty Checklist for Festive Season

Advertisement

- How your hair looks to make a lot of difference to your complete look. But do not forget a proper hair care regime can relax and clear your mind. Start with a good oil massage which provides nourishment to the hair and scalp. It throws the stress right out. Coconut oil, Amla oil, Argan oil and Red onion oil are especially recommended. Special occasions call for special treatment, after a good hair wash deep condition your hair with a mask. A Keratin hair mask works wonders by putting life into your hair. Finish up with a vitamin-enriched serum for lustrous hair.- Get rid of those tension lines and that stress off your skin with a well-rounded face care routine. Start with a D-tan bleach to make your skin brighter. Follow-up with a facial kit for cleansing, toning and hydration. Best facial kits are the ones that have activated charcoal or acne treatment. Even a gold or diamond facial kit gives excellent results. Cucumber-based toners are recommended. This routine would restore your glow and leave you radiant and pampered.- We often forget about small things like lips, eyelashes and eyebrows. Don't underestimate their role in perfecting the look. A dash of castor oil massaged on eyelashes and eyebrows would render a natural shine. For the photo-ready pout start with a natural lip scrub and apply lip balm for hydration and protection.- Scrub, tone, polish and moisturize for gleaming skin. One can never go wrong with skin moisturizing with shea butter and aloe vera based body lotions.- A good manicure and pedicure which massages the tension out leaving the hands and feet eased are a must on the list. Opt for products that have Vitamin E, Vitamin C and Aloe Vera. They reduce fine lines, treat sun damage and rehydrate for younger-looking skin.- Beautiful looking nails add liveliness, it elevates the look of your attire as much as the right accessories. Shape them and nourish them. Paint them bold or paint them chic to suit your personality.Just before the festive season, we pay attention to our beauty well-being, but the best practice is to include the things that suit you in your lifestyle. It is important to repair and rejuvenate to stay well, and feel good. So, take care of yourself with simple regimes and good quality products.Source: IANS