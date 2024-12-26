Beans and Lentils: The New Protein Powerhouses

New US Dietary Guidelines prioritize plant proteins and promote diverse, sustainable eating patterns.
Beans, peas, and lentils have more protein than red and processed meat. The Advisory Committee for the U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommends replacing meat-based protein for long-term health goals. The scientific report released by an advisory committee on December 10 has made many changes in the dietary guidelines for 2025-2030. The major change is to remove beans, peas, and lentils from vegetable and protein categories and list them as prioritized proteins.
New Dietary Guidelines for Healthy EatingThe new Dietary Guidelines highlight the importance of healthy diet patterns instead of focusing on meat or plant-based foods. This approach can be a sustainable way of eating with long-term health goals.
The committee has proposed “Eat Healthy Your Way”, a diet plan according to individual preferences and cultural diversity. This maintains the core principles of a healthy diet, such as emphasizing vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
It can be customized to individual tastes, cultural traditions, and dietary restrictions, ensuring that these guidelines are practical and inclusive for different lifestyles.
Ultra-Processed Foods and HealthThe Advisory Committee did not include recommendations on ultra-processed foods as they were linked with health issues. However, the limited number of randomized controlled trials did not provide strong evidence to support the statement.
The U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) release updated guidelines every five years. These guidelines shape nutrition advice, policies, and federal nutrition programs such as SNAP and school lunch programs. It also provides guidelines for foods that can be poached and labeled as “healthy.”
